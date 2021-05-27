Cancel
Spotlight on Spokane

We may not be Hollywood, but Spokane and the surrounding area has occasionally taken a starring role in major theatrical releases — sometimes as itself and sometimes as other cities, but most often in the role of Anytown, U.S.A. (And no, the Red Dawn remake and the 2019 comedy Tag were not filmed in the Inland Northwest, despite being set here.) From a Steven Spielberg fantasy to a thriller by horror master John Carpenter, here are some notable films shot in and around Eastern Washington.

