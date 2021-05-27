Nvidia teases a GeForce reveal for Monday, 31st May

With Nvidia officially hosting their Computex 2021 showcase earlier this morning, the cat has been out of the bag for more than a little while now that two of the products set to be launched were almost certainly the 3070 Ti and, perhaps more interestingly, the 3080 Ti. Well, with the event now concluded, and in something that has literally surprised no one, Nvidia has finally confirmed all of the key information surrounding these graphics cards. Yes, we can now categorically confirm that the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti are on the way!