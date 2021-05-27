Interpretive program schedule for Parker Dam State Park, June 3-5

The following is a list of activities being offered through the Nature Center at Washington Crossing State Park in Titusville, NJ. Some programs are offered free of charge; some will require payment of a nominal program fee as indicated below. All programs will require advanced registration so that we can manage social distancing. Face coverings are also required at all these events. A gate fee of $5.00 per car ($7.00 out-of-state) will be charged to motor vehicles entering the park on weekends and holidays 5/29 - 9/6 (Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day). All programs will initially meet at the Nature Center unless otherwise indicated. Attendance is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be accompanied by an adult. In the event of inclement weather, some programs might be canceled. It is always advisable to call ahead before coming out. These events are intended for families and individuals only!