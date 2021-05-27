Cancel
Georgia State

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rough night for Rome, Atlanta Braves. Positive Athlete Georgia salutes 9 from NW Georgia, Pepperell High. Three area high school student-athletes join Berry track and field. Calhoun names new baseball coach. Falcons updates.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Drive-through, curbside and Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. The Drive took the lead with a two-run first inning and never looked back. Rome pushed their first run across...

hometownheadlines.com
