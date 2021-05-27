Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Timothy L. O'Brien: Airbnb took down my negative review. Why?

By Timothy L. O'Brien, Bloomberg Opinion
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family visited Hudson, New York, for a couple of days in March for the same reason everyone goes there. It’s a cool little town surrounded by the Hudson Valley and stocked with wonderful food, crafts, shops and people. We used Airbnb.com to rent a place for our stay. The...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Relations#Vacation Rentals#Hudson Valley#Airbnb Com#Airbnb Inc#Nonurban#Quartz#Superhost#Negative Reviews#Review#Long Term Rentals#Candid Reviews#Negative Critiques#Bait And Switch Scams#Summer Vacation Season#Price Gouging#Trustworthy Reporting#Garbage#Clothes#Sociological Takeaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
Related
AirbnbCNET

Airbnb unveils flexible booking options, updated reviews

Airbnb on Monday launched more than 100 updates throughout its website, app and policies. New features make it easier for anyone to become a host and give guests more flexibility with their travel plans, the company says. "We are seeing three fundamental shifts in travel as people become less tethered...
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Has Airbnb Actually Been A Net Negative On Our Lives?

Has Airbnb Actually Been A Net Negative On Our Lives?. Airbnb hit the travel scene a little over a decade ago and pretty much exploded right off the bat. It wasn’t the first vacation rental type of site out there but it quickly became the most popular. Airbnb disrupted the travel world much like what Uber did for the cab industry. But as time has gone on the shine has kind of worn off both companies, especially during the pandemic. All of a sudden cabs are often cheaper, and easier to get, than Uber. Airbnb has been tacking fees on top of fees for their rentals to the point that they no longer are the deal they once were as well. I recently shared how fees have gotten out of control with Airbnb in Around the Web but it opened up Pandora’s box on something else. Something that has me wondering, has Airbnb actually been a net negative on our lives?
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Amber Share turned negative reviews of national parks into an art form

The first time Amber Share stumbled upon one-star reviews of national parks online, she was mystified. Was it possible that someone had visited the Grand Canyon — with all those majestic layers of red rock that had wowed her as a 10-year-old in 1999 — and seen only “a very, very large hole”? But confusion quickly gave way to possibility. Share, an illustrator with a passion for hand-lettering, began creating gorgeous poster-style depictions of the parks overlaid with the discordant words of unimpressed reviewers and posting them on Instagram. The account — Subpar Parks — took off.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

I Paid Off My Mortgage by Building a Tiny Airbnb House—Now I Have 7 Listings

When your spouse goes on vacation, leaving you at home alone, you might jump at the chance to put whatever you want on the TV or leave dirty dishes sitting in the sink for a few more days than you normally would. But when Darrel Maxam’s wife, Patrice, left their home in Atlanta to go on a week-and-a-half-long trip, he didn’t just sit around. He took the last $16,000 he had saved up and turned a 16-by-16-foot shed into a getaway retreat. “Electrical, plumbing, tiling—I did all the work,” he says.
TravelPosted by
Benzinga

Why Airbnb Anticipates A Travel Rebound

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced more than 100 platform upgrades Monday in anticipation of “the biggest travel rebound in a century,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Airbnb analysts have made substantial upgrades to this year’s forecasts, increasing revenue projections with the expectation that Airbnb will make more sales than previously anticipated.
IndustrySlate

The Hackers Who Took Down the Colonial Pipeline

Last week, a hacker group called DarkSide shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. Gas prices skyrocketed, people started hoarding gas, and DarkSide walked away with over $4 million in Bitcoin. How did they do it? And what makes this hack different from those we’ve seen before?
DesignHomer News

Soulmate Sketch Reviews – Any Negative Customer Complaints?

Soulmate Sketch & Reading is an exclusive artistry opportunity that allows consumers to learn what their soulmate might look like. The sketches are created by a real artist who renders a digital depiction with a few customer characteristics. What is Soulmate Sketch & Reading?. In a time where nothing is...
Weight LossSeattle Weekly

Fighters Core Reviews – Any Negative Side Effect Complaints?

Fighters Core is a weight loss pill that claims to blast away unwanted body fat. By taking Fighters Core daily, you can purportedly raise your metabolic rate, increase daily calorie burning, and force your body to enter full fat-burning mode. Does Fighters Core really work? Or is it yet another...
Weight LossThe Daily World

Floraspring Reviews – Negative Side Effects and Complaints?

Floraspring is a nutritional supplement from Revival Point that claims to reduce calorie absorption and support metabolism. By taking one capsule of Revival Point Floraspring daily, you can purportedly burn fat faster, accelerate weight loss results, and enjoy similar benefits. Does Revival Point Floraspring really work? Or is it yet...
ElectronicsSeattle Weekly

SpeedTech WiFi Reviews – Any Negative Customer Complaints?

SpeedTech WiFi is a wi-fi extender that eliminates dead spots in your home. Available exclusively through SpeedTechWiFi.com, the device has a plug-and-play setup that makes it easy for anyone to install. SpeedTech WiFi doesn’t just relay Wi-Fi: it also claims to speed up your internet. Does SpeedTech WiFi really work?...
MoviesPedestrian.TV

This Review Of A Quiet Place Part II Took 14 Months To Complete

I saw A Quiet Place Part II in New York City on March 6th, 2020. That’s not really a brag. But, for context, it’s an important detail. Film junkets are weird. As far as marketing budgets go, it’s often a lot more cost- and time-effective to fly journalists and bloggers from various global markets to a location to interview the cast of a film, rather than pinging the cast around to a dozen different spots around the world. The studio will bus the media pack to a theatre for a screening of the film, then make everyone sign a legal document that more or less says if you talk about the movie before X date several large horse cops will kick you to jail (or something like that). And then comes the interviews, which usually consist of a full day of sitting around while you wait for a precious handful of minutes with a recognisable movie star.
Marketsinews.co.uk

Why I finally took the plunge of becoming a crowdfunding investor

The documents are yet to be finalised, but I think it’s safe to say that I am now an investor in a small company. Earlier this month, after years of watching interesting businesses raise money on equity crowdfunding websites Crowdcube and Seedrs, I finally took the plunge myself and put 100 of my hard-earned pounds into Five Points Brewing Company, an independent Hackney producer of craft beers.
Pharmaceuticalsrentonreporter.com

LUX CBD Oil Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Have you been struggling with body aches without finding a real solution to stop the pain? An aching body can be very stressful as it makes it hard to perform daily activities. Body pain can be caused by such things as workouts or exercise, but other muscle aches can be associated with other health conditions.
MarketsCNBC

AMC surges 22% as theater chain cashes in on Reddit popularity: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, Kate Rooney breaks down AMC Entertainment's latest stock sale as shares rally more than 1,400% year-to-date on the back of speculative Reddit traders. Plus, Frank Holland is on the ground in Tulsa, Oklahoma one hundred years after the brutal race massacre that destroyed Black Wall Street.
Stocksbloomberglaw.com

Alphabet Investors Reject All Shareholders’ Proposals, Again

Alphabet Inc. investors toed management’s line at the internet giant’s annual general meeting, re-electing the company’s board and rejecting bold proposals to disband its dual-class stock structure or transition to a public-benefit corporation. The rejection of all shareholder proposals, ranging from the appointment of a civil or human rights expert...