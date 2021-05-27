Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Main Street St. Joseph looking for public input on initiative

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTNWM_0aD2hQyC00

A new Downtown St. Joseph board wants to improve St. Joseph. But first, it would like to know what updates the public wants to see.

Facilitated by state leaders from Missouri Main Street Connection, the Main Street Saint Joseph town hall aims to make Downtown St. Joseph a better place to shop, live and visit.

“This town hall meeting will bring the community up to speed, let them know what we’re about, what we can do for the community and then get their insight,” Trevor Tutt, community development planner for the Mo-Kan Regional Office, said.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Restoration Natatorium, 117 Francis St. All are welcome and it’s free to attend.

Main Street Saint Joseph wants to pick up where other groups have failed. Tutt said that teaming with the Missouri Main Street Connection, an economic development program that has proven results in assisting Missouri cities to revitalize their downtowns, they will walk the talk.

“We have a two-year grant with them. They’re going to walk us through the process of establishing our organization,” he said. “We’re going to hopefully bring some economic development to Downtown St. Joseph, try to save some of these older buildings and use that to our benefit.”

The initiative is an offshoot of a pilot program first launched in 1977 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to breathe new life into downtowns in America. Since then, its four-point approach (organization, economic vitality, design and promotion) has been used in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

“A lot of the towns here in Missouri (like) Cape Girardeau, Lee’s Summit and Excelsior Springs, have their own Main Street organizations and really benefit from that organization being there, revitalizing the downtown, playing off the historic uniqueness of those properties, to really bring people into the community to shop and tour and vacation,” Tutt said.

Before that can happen, the organization wants to know the concerns, opinions and thoughts people have about Downtown.

“A lot of feedback we’re looking for is what the people want to see Downtown. What do they think will survive? What do they think we can help with? What are the problems Downtown?” Tutt said.

Taking in all the feedback, Tutt said the organization will be able to make a realistic list of achievable projects with tangible results.

“We’ll be able to whittle that down into an action plan of what is feasible within a certain timeframe so that we can prioritize what to focus on first,” Tutt said.

In speaking about the future of the organization, Tutt said he’s excited by the idea of business incubators, filling vacant buildings and improving alleys Downtown. But first, he wants to hear other ideas people in the area have.

“We have a very unique opportunity here to really make the Downtown a destination, and Main Street is the organization for that,” Tutt said.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
279
Followers
102
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Main Street#State Street#Restoration Natatorium#Initiative#Town Hall#Alleys Downtown#Economic Development#State Leaders#Vacant Buildings#Downtowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Kindred wants to make St. Joe a cleaner place

James Kindred has taken it upon himself to organize a weekly community clean up every Sunday beginning on May 16. “The city is really going down, so I want to make it a better environment for my kids to be raised at,” said Kindred. Kindred has a Facebook group called...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Sewer rates won't increase for fourth straight year

Sewer rates won’t increase for the fourth year in a row after they rose significantly following a mandate in 2009 by the Environmental Protection Agency to fix the city’s sewer system. The city’s system on the western part of town carried both sewer and stormwater, which overwhelmed the water protection...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Locals hope to restore historic southside cemetery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The New King Hill Cemetery has seen its share of vandalism over the years, an effort to restore the southside cemetery took place Saturday. A short drive through the cemetery reveals the extent of the damage, gravestones have been destroyed, knocked over and even misplaced. "Most people...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Twilight Gardens marks 20 years in business

For Todd Cooper, the last 20 years as owner of Twilight Gardens has taught him if a person works hard enough, he can make his dream work. Cooper never got into selling statuary to become rich, but rather to have his legacy reach further than the city limits of St. Joseph.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Tiny houses a possible solution to homeless issue

A local agency is considering a small solution to a big problem in St. Joseph. Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph had proposed housing the chronically homeless in six tiny homes that would be placed on the southeast side of town on Joyce Lane. However, those plans stalled due to issues including community pushback, the agency’s takeover of the largest homeless shelter in the city and the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which slowed down progress in the past year.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Masks optional for SJSD summer school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Until summer starts, students in the St. Joseph School District will stay masked up. schools keep its COVID-19 guidelines in place for the remainder of the school year, including wearing face coverings, as most students aren't fully vaccinated yet. However, summer school is shaking things up. For...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Everything has its price

Some adults, who presumably spend their adult years showing up for work and getting paid for it, recoil at the thought of a financial incentive tied to good attendance at summer school. That means students get paid, in the form of a gift card, if they spend the lazy days...
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Parties on the Parkway kicks off Thursday

For 20 years, more than 25 miles of St. Joseph roads have paved the way for music, fun and community. After a shortened season in 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, “Parties on the Parkway” will continue at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, with the island rock band Soca Jukebox performing at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Parties on the Parkway kicks off next week

For 20 years, more than 25 miles of St. Joseph roads have paved the way for music, fun and community. After a shortened season in 2020, due to the ongoing pandemic, “Parties on the Parkway” will continue at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20, with the island rock band Soca Jukebox performing at Southwest Parkway and King Hill Drive.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Council to consider sales tax increase proposal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council may soon be asking voters to approve a tax increase. During a special council meeting Wednesday afternoon, members heard the first reading of a bill that would put a 1/2 cent sales tax increase on the August ballot. Monies collected from the revenue would be designated for improvements to the city's park system. The tax would expire after 10 years.
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Local reaction following efforts to start drug monitoring program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state’s movement towards a statewide prescription drug monitoring program is a major step in the fight against drug abuse according to those in the fight against drug addiction in St. Joseph. "It’s honestly some of the best news that we’ve gotten in a while." JulieMarie Nickelson,...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

FY22 budget: City departments struggle to hire and retain staff

The City of St. Joseph is having a difficult time hiring and retaining staff, according to multiple department directors. At the third work session about the fiscal year 2021-2022 proposed budget, a number of department directors talked about the successes and struggles of the past year and what has changed in the budgets.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

A program that works in St. Joseph

No one ever wishes to become homeless. When it comes to homelessness, there is no single cause and therefore no simple, one-size-fits-all solution within a community’s grasp. In the broader scheme of things, it remains to be seen whether it makes a difference to hire the homeless for manual labor at the city of St. Joseph parks facilities. The problem is bigger than that.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Lafayette history student logs state honor

The study of history and the art of the preservation of the past is ultimately about telling stories, and excellence in communication, as Lauren Adams knows. The Lafayette High School senior is this year's winner of the Missouri National History Day contest, which qualifies her to participate virtually in mid-June in a competition in College Park, Maryland. Her first-place Show Me State research project is entitled "Unbroken Communication" and covers the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, a U.S. Marine Corps group who used their native language to create a battlefield communication method that was never deciphered.
Saint Joseph, MOkjo1055.com

United Way needs volunteers to decide what agencies get what

Before there ever is a United Way fund drive, there is an. United Way of Greater St. Joseph Community Investment Director. Jodi Bloemker says the United Way is recruiting volunteers to review its 17. member agencies and their funding needs. “More than 100 community members volunteer on an annual basis.