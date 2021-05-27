How One of the Most Important Dive Watches of the 1960s Was Revived
"Aquastar makes nothing but sea watches and instruments. You might call us 'the underwater watch company.'" That's the headline that splashed across the top third of an early Aquastar print advertisement. Also pictured is the brand's original founder Fred Robert kitted out in SCUBA gear, arms folded across his chest, looking very seriously at the camera. It's clear to see that the Aquastar brand was built on making tools for professionals. Though today the brand has a new face manning the helm, that same dedication to quality and performance carries through.www.gearpatrol.com