How One of the Most Important Dive Watches of the 1960s Was Revived

Dive watches are among the most popular and most sought-after timepieces today. Their versatility and tough-as-nails construction make them great everyday watches. Many are just as at home in the office as they are under water. If you take a moment and think about them, the Rolex Submariner is probably the first dive watch that comes to mind. For good reason. It has been the reference point for modern dive watches for as long as anyone can remember. As its popularity has grown – along with its price tag. It’s not the affordable dive watch that many dream of.