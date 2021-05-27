Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

William C. Jump, Jr.

Daily Advance
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Centenial “Bill” Jump, Jr., 82, of 123 Wildwood Drive, died Monday, May 24, 2021 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Mr. Jump was born on November 24, 1938 in Buncombe County and was the son of the late William C., Sr. and Mildred Crowder Jump. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Riddick Jump, and an infant sister, Betty Jean Jump. Retired from Action Oldsmobile & Cadillac in Portsmouth, VA, he was an automobile mechanic and front end specialist who had worked in his trade for over 49 years. A member of Bethel Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon, he also enjoyed membership in the Bethel Ruritan Club. Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Jump Jernigan (husband, Tab) of Hertford, and Traci Jump Pierce (husband, Jeff) of Edenton; a brother, Frank M. Jump of Walterboro, SC; four grandchildren, Jamie Dykes (husband, Chris), Ashleigh Arsenault (husband, Matt), Jordan Pierce (fiancée, John Long), and Joshua Pierce (fiancée, Mackenzie Bennett); and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Dykes and Jacob Arsenault. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Stephen Mizell. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or other times at Traci and Jeff’s home, 110 Tip Toe Road, Edenton. The committal service, followed by entombment, will be held Tuesday, June 1st, at 3:00 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA. Following this service, the family will be receiving friends at 2035 Carolina Road, Chesapeake, VA. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

www.dailyadvance.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Automobile#Bethel Baptist Church#Deacon#The Bethel Ruritan Club#Hertford#Edenton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Cars
Related
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

William Renshaw, Jr., 86, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 86-year-old William E. “Willie” Renshaw, Jr., of Hopkinsville will be Friday afternoon, June 25, at 2:00 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Friday at Noon at the funeral home. He is survived by former wife,...
Obituariesmountainviewtoday.ca

McNAIN, James Grant

Mr. James ‘Grant’ McNain of Innisfail, Alberta passed away at the Innisfail Health Centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the age of 79 years. J. Grant McNain was born on November 23, 1941 in Goderich, Ontario to Laura and James McNain. He passed away after a brief battle with cancer and over sixteen years living with Parkinson’s disease.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Letter: Judy Treseder obituary

While Judy Treseder was social work coordinator at St Thomas’ hospital in London in the 1980s, I managed child and family social work. HIV/Aids compelled us to develop appropriate social work support for the increasing diversity of local populations who were affected. There was also a surge of referrals of suspected child sexual abuse following the Cleveland inquiry.
Obituariesalloaadvertiser.com

William Laird

LAIRD William Peacefully, on Wednesday 9th June 2021, William (Bill), aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the Late Nettie, cherished Uncle and friend to many. Due to current restrictions, an invited family and friends service will take place at Stirlingshire Crematorium, on Wednesday 16th June 2021. Roy & McIntyre Funeral Home, Glenochil, 01259 769995.