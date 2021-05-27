William C. Jump, Jr.

William Centenial “Bill” Jump, Jr., 82, of 123 Wildwood Drive, died Monday, May 24, 2021 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Mr. Jump was born on November 24, 1938 in Buncombe County and was the son of the late William C., Sr. and Mildred Crowder Jump. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Riddick Jump, and an infant sister, Betty Jean Jump. Retired from Action Oldsmobile & Cadillac in Portsmouth, VA, he was an automobile mechanic and front end specialist who had worked in his trade for over 49 years. A member of Bethel Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon, he also enjoyed membership in the Bethel Ruritan Club. Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Jump Jernigan (husband, Tab) of Hertford, and Traci Jump Pierce (husband, Jeff) of Edenton; a brother, Frank M. Jump of Walterboro, SC; four grandchildren, Jamie Dykes (husband, Chris), Ashleigh Arsenault (husband, Matt), Jordan Pierce (fiancée, John Long), and Joshua Pierce (fiancée, Mackenzie Bennett); and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Dykes and Jacob Arsenault. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28th, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Stephen Mizell. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or other times at Traci and Jeff’s home, 110 Tip Toe Road, Edenton. The committal service, followed by entombment, will be held Tuesday, June 1st, at 3:00 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens, 4569 Shoulders Hill Road, Suffolk, VA. Following this service, the family will be receiving friends at 2035 Carolina Road, Chesapeake, VA. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.