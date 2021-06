The British Olympic Association (BOA) announced that all athletes and support staff will be vaccinated prior to Tokyo Olympic Games. A statement form the BOA reads, “The UK Government has confirmed that, through an agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Pfizer BioNtech, Team GB and Paralympics GB athletes and support staff will be fully vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, based on the unique position of having to travel to Japan to go about their work.”