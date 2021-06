GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Spring and summer are often times where people are looking to get into the workforce, but this year is still looking a little different than usual. “I think it’s a little early to tell for sure if this year is going to be statistically or significantly different compared to past years,” said Bay Area Workforce Development Board Executive Director Matt Valiquette. “We expect to see an increase this time of the year of folks that are either completing their schooling at the post secondary level, or for whatever other reasons, are are looking to re-enter the workforce.”