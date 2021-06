With amusement, I read the letter from Eric Andreas about unequal coverage from the CourierTraveler. I can't count how many times I have heard Ark Citians lament how much better and more favorable coverage is given to Winfield. It reminds me of how children often feel like the sibling gets better treatment from the parents, and cries of "It's Not Fair" are all too familiar to all of us. It surprised me to know that some in Winfield also feel slighted.