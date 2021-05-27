Argentina withdraws from lawsuit against Maduro before the International Criminal Court

The Federal Government has summoned the envoys of the US, UK, Canada, and the European Union over the comments they made on the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. In a joint statement, Canada, EU, UK, US, and the Republic of Ireland had expressed disappointment in the government’s decision to suspend the use of Twitter in the country after an offensive tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari was taken down by the social media platform. The statement was titled, ‘Joint Statement From The Diplomatic Missions Of Canada, The European Union (Delegation To Nigeria), The Republic Of Ireland, The United Kingdom And The United States Of America’. It read, “The diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media. “We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline. “Banning systems of expression is not the answer. These measures inhibit access to information and commerce at precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less, communication to accompany the concerted efforts of Nigeria’s citizens in fulsome dialogue toward unity, peace, and prosperity. “As Nigeria’s partners, we stand ready to assist in achieving these goals.” In an invitation notice issued on Monday morning, June 7, by Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Crisis Monitoring and Public Communications Division of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “I am directed to inform that following the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government and Press Statement issued by some Heads of Diplomatic Missions Accredited to Nigeria on the subject matter, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the affected Ambassadors to a meeting today at 12 noon. “The venue is Minister’s Conference Room, 8th Floor. “You are hereby invited to cover the meeting. Thanks for your usual cooperation,” the invite read. The post FG summons UK, US,Canadaenvoys for commenting on Twitter ban in Nigeria appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.