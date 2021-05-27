Cancel
Argentina withdraws from lawsuit against Maduro before the International Criminal Court

Merco Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, May 27th 2021 - 09:35 UTC Full article 0 comments. The Government of Argentina Wednesday withdrew from a joint lawsuit filed against the regime of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro before the International Criminal Court (ICC) brought forward by the previous administration of President Mauricio Macri. The criminal case, filed...

en.mercopress.com
