Timothy Leroy Sawyer

Timothy Leroy "Chop" Sawyer, 62, of 1705 Winslow Street, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Sawyer was born in Pasquotank County on January 5, 1959, and was the son of Anna Alease Sawyer of Elizabeth City and the late Vincent Leroy Sawyer. A retired office manager with George & Company following 30 years of employment, he attended Fountain of Life Church where he enjoyed membership in the M25 Motorcycle Ministry, and was a former member of the Ducks Unlimited of Perquimans County. A veteran, he had served in the Navy and with the Navy Reserve. Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 30 years, Nancy Spruill Sawyer; a daughter, Heather Lamb; a granddaughter, Hope Leann Beasley; a sister, Dorothy Lamb (husband, Mack); and a brother, Mark Sawyer (wife, Elaine), all of Elizabeth City. At his request, no services will be held. However, friends are invited to visit with the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052 or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.