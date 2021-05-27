Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Timothy Leroy Sawyer

Daily Advance
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy Leroy "Chop" Sawyer, 62, of 1705 Winslow Street, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Sawyer was born in Pasquotank County on January 5, 1959, and was the son of Anna Alease Sawyer of Elizabeth City and the late Vincent Leroy Sawyer. A retired office manager with George & Company following 30 years of employment, he attended Fountain of Life Church where he enjoyed membership in the M25 Motorcycle Ministry, and was a former member of the Ducks Unlimited of Perquimans County. A veteran, he had served in the Navy and with the Navy Reserve. Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife of 30 years, Nancy Spruill Sawyer; a daughter, Heather Lamb; a granddaughter, Hope Leann Beasley; a sister, Dorothy Lamb (husband, Mack); and a brother, Mark Sawyer (wife, Elaine), all of Elizabeth City. At his request, no services will be held. However, friends are invited to visit with the family at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052 or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

www.dailyadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Hertford, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Dallas, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Cremation#City Manager#American Family#Office Manager#George Company#Fountain Of Life Church#The Navy Reserve#Po Box 299#Leroy Sawyer#Mr Sawyer#Husband#Daughter#Winslow Street#Greenville Ave#Memorial Contributions#West Orange#Spruill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

COA holds 49th annual nursing pinning ceremony

ELIZABETH CITY -- A total of 37 Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students received their nursing pins at College of The Albemarle’s (COA) 49th annual pinning ceremony on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Held in COA’s Performing Arts Center, the ceremony included the presentation of pins, the lighting of Nightingale Lamps and students reciting the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

blotter

Larceny of a motorcycle (valued at $5,500; motorcycle was recovered) and breaking entering were reported April 26 in the 910 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo. Breaking and entering and felony larceny (of a rifle valued at $1,200) were reported April 26 in the 1030...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Just Girls' Hughes helping girls meet their goals

After careers as a lab technician and water plant operator in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and then as a missionary to Ghana, West Africa, Wanda Hughes was ready for something different. So when the opportunity came available to return home to Elizabeth City as executive director of Girls Inc. in...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Round-up: Turtles and Peter

Remember when there used to be a turtle log near the S-Bridge where the creatures would sun themselves while reading the Perquimans Weekly? Until recently, the turtles were nowhere to be seen because that log disappeared as bridge construction progressed. Good news – the turtles have returned! According to Kay...