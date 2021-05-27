Cancel
Camden, NC

Marguerite Ernestine Miller Harris

Daily Advance
 14 days ago

Mrs. Marguerite Ernestine Miller Harris of Camden, North Carolina entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late James and Janie McCloud Miller. Along with her parents she was proceeded in death by her loving husband of over 54 years, Connie Harris; sister, Elnora Miller and brothers, James Miller and Roy Miller. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, North Carolina with Rev. D. Stefan Gregory, Eulogist. Interment will be in the New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A public walk-through viewing will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mask are still required for all services. Marguerite leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Ingrid Harris and Richandra Skinner, both of Camden, North Carolina; one son, Richard D. Miller, Sr. (Julie) of Chandler, Arizona; one sister in-law, Eleanor Miller, Portsmouth, Virginia; one brother in-law, Ernest E. Harris, Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You may sign the on -line guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Harris family.

