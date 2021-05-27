Cancel
Ravaged by COVID-19, Porto hopes for Champions League final tourism boost

By Catarina Demony
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

PORTO, Portugal, May 27 (Reuters) - As thousands of English football fans flock to Portugal’s city of Porto for Saturday’s Champions League final, hotels and bars are hoping the tourism boost will be a prelude to their emergence from a collapse brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Standing in the lobby of the NH Collection hotel in the heart of Porto, general manager Francisco Brito could not hide his happiness. His hotel is fully booked for the first time in months thanks to the clash between Manchester City and Chelsea, he said.

“It is definitely a boost for most hotels,” Brito told Reuters as a couple checked in behind him. “No one ever thought we could experience such a brutal hit ... it is a huge satisfaction to be back in business.”

Portugal’s once-booming tourism sector suffered its worst results since the mid-1980s last year as COVID-19 grounded flights and kept visitors away.

Tourism businesses across Porto - home to the famous Port wine cellars and the meaty “Francesinha” sandwich - have been mostly empty, leaving workers in a tight spot. Many were pushed into unemployment.

Those who managed to stay afloat breathed a sigh of relief when this month UEFA moved the final from Istanbul to Porto’s Dragao Stadium after Turkey was added to the British government’s coronavirus travel-ban “red list”.

Some of the city’s hotels were able to finally reopen as demand grew exponentially due to the match, NH’s Brito said.

Although most of the 16,500 fans who will be allowed into the stadium will have to complete the trip within 24 hours of the final and remain in a bubble during their stay, many others have been travelling to Porto to support their teams from the sidelines.

Olivier Ramadas, co-owner of sports bar Adega, said calls and emails from fans wanting to book a table for match day started pouring on the day of UEFA’s announcement.

“When we received the news we felt a huge joy,” he said as English fans who arrived a few days early drank pints of beer and chatted. “It will revive the city.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Marco Trujillo, Silvio Castellanos and Violeta Moura in Porto; editing by Andrei Khalip, Robert Birsel)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Related
UEFAPosted by
AFP

Porto prepares as Portugal steps into the Champions League breach once again

After Lisbon last year, now it is the turn of Porto. Once again Portugal has stepped in to save UEFA by offering to host the final of the Champions League, which for the second year running was forced to move away from Istanbul due to the ongoing pandemic. With its Covid-19 crisis receding, a proven ability to organise the biggest match in European club football and a good relationship between its national federation the FPF, and the European game's governing body, Portugal turned out to be the only real option to stage Saturday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea. "Once again we have turned to our friends in Portugal to help both UEFA and the Champions League and I am, as always, very grateful to the FPF and the Portuguese government for agreeing to stage the match at such short notice," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. It is unfortunate for Istanbul, which was initially supposed to stage the 2020 final only for UEFA to rearrange the latter stages of last season's Champions League in Lisbon in August, three months behind schedule.
Premier LeagueESPN

Liverpool bolster Champions League hopes in win at Burnley

Liverpool moved into the Champions League qualifying spots after a 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday took them above Leicester City and into fourth place with one round of Premier League matches remaining. Roberto Firmino struck two minutes before halftime and a Nathaniel Phillips header made it 2-0 in the...
UEFAESPN

Tottenham spoil Leicester's Champions League hopes

Leicester City suffered a horrible case of deja vu as their Champions League dream was shattered on the final day of the season for the second straight year after they twice squandered the lead to lose 4-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. - Premier League: Liverpool joy, Kane...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea SEND BACK 800 unsold Champions League final tickets with fans not buying their £200 day-trip packages - after Man City owner Sheik Mansour paid for their supporters to travel to Porto for FREE

Chelsea have returned over 800 unsold tickets for their Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto, with fans not buying the 'subsidised' £200 packages. Tickets on general sale have all sold out but Chelsea have struggled to get rid of the ones they held back as part of their charter package.
Premier Leagueliverpool.com

Champions League final gives Liverpool hope for next season, but Chelsea warning is clear

For the majority of Liverpool fans, the Champions League final could not have gone much better. Chelsea, the deserved victors in part down to a series of impressive performers and in part down to a major Pep Guardiola tactical error, have already won the Champions League before. Them winning it again was perhaps much easier to stomach for Reds supporters, for whom watching Man City win would have felt more of a wrench.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger insists Chelsea were CONVINCED they would beat Manchester City in the Champions League final after previous losses left Pep Guardiola's side 'insecure' ahead of Porto showdown

Arsene Wenger believes Chelsea were 'convinced' they would beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday after previous successes against Pep Guardiola's side. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea overcame CIty 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Kai Havertz, and suffocated their opponents' traditional attacking flair and verve with a...
UEFAjack1065.com

Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Portugal says after Champions League

LISBON (Reuters) – All those who got up close to Champions League celebrations in the city of Porto should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and avoid close contact with others over the next 14 days, Portugal’s northern region health authority said on Sunday. In the few days leading up to Saturday’s...
UEFAchatsports.com

UEFA confirm 16,500 fans will attend the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City with 1,700 extra tickets on sale TODAY... and fans can use vaccine passports to let them enter the stadium in Porto

Portuguese authorities will allow 16,500 fans in at the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal on Saturday. That number equates to 33 per cent of the stadium's 50,000 capacity with 1,700 more tickets for the general public going on sale on 1pm in the afternoon of May 25 via UEFA.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel insists he will NOT use last season's Champions League heartache to fire on Chelsea against Man City... but admits he will arrive 'smarter and more experienced' in Porto ahead of 'dream' final

Thomas Tuchel will not bore his Chelsea players with tales of his Champions League near miss with Paris Saint-Germain. Nor will he linger on his concerns after three defeats in four games. Instead, he ordered them to take a day off and return on Wednesday with minds rested, ready to...
Soccerchatsports.com

Portuguese politician Rui Rio critical of 'foreigners' being allowed in for the Champions League final in Porto despite games in the country largely being played behind closed doors... and with Man City and Chelsea fans drunkenly brawling in the streets

Prominent Portuguese politician Rui Rio has criticised the decision for 'foreigners' to be allowed into the country for this weekend's Champions League final. Rio, the president of the Social Democratic Party, expressed his concerns over the effect the travelling football supporters may have on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and accused some of causing 'disrespect'.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Oscar wishing for Timo Werner to be Chelsea's hero in Champions League final by netting the 'decisive' goal... as ex-Blues midfielder predicts 'a lot of suffering' for his old side in Porto (but says they WILL win the trophy!)

Former Chelsea playmaker Oscar hopes Timo Werner can silence his detractors and be the difference in the Champions League final. The German forward has faced criticism after struggling for goals and consistency during his first season in English football. The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals in all competitions since joining...