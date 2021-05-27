Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

UN rights chief says Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes

By Stephanie Nebehay
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights said on Thursday that Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza might constitute war crimes and that Islamist group Hamas had violated international humanitarian law by firing rockets into Israel.

Michelle Bachelet said her office had verified the deaths of 270 Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including 68 children, during violence this month. Most were killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza, where Israel fought militants for 11 days. The conflict ended with a ceasefire.

Hamas rockets killed 10 Israelis and residents.

She was addressing a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, held at the request of Muslim states who have asked for a U.N. commission of inquiry to investigate possible crimes and to establish command responsibility. read more

The resolution, presented by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Palestinian delegation to the U.N. Human Rights Council, was to be voted on later on Thursday.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, did not sign up to address the talks, where it has observer status, appearing to shun the ninth session held on Gaza since 2006.

"Regrettably, the self-professed global champions of human rights continue to shield the occupier from global accountability, and literally provide arms and ammunitions for its widely reported war crimes and crimes of apartheid against the Palestinian people," Pakistan's ambassador to the OIC, Khalil Hashmi, said, speaking on behalf of the Islamic group.

The conflict erupted after Hamas demanded Israeli forces leave the Al Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem and later launched rockets towards Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOoPs_0aD2gsNn00
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends a news conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Bachelet said "indiscriminate" strikes from rockets launched by Hamas constituted "a clear violation of international humanitarian law".

She said Israel's strikes in Gaza, including shelling, missile strikes and attacks from the sea, caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and fatalities.

"Despite Israel’s claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, we have not seen evidence in this regard," Bachelet said.

"If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate, such attacks might constitute war crimes," she added.

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Hamas was a "jihadist, genocidal, terrorist organisation" and accused the group of using Palestinian civilians as human shields to conceal its rockets.

"Each one of these rockets constitutes a war crime," she said, in reference to what Israeli officials have said were 4,400 rockets fired into Israel, most of which they said were intercepted by Israel's missile defence shield.

Hamas says it is struggling for Palestinian rights against Israeli oppression and denies using civilians as human shields. It says Israel's actions against Gaza are part of a strategy of collective punishment.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said: "Israel, the occupation and apartheid authority, continues its crimes, its policies and laws to consolidate a colonial and apartheid system."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#War Crimes#Palestinian Attacks#Palestinian Violence#Israeli Officials#Un#Palestinians#Israelis#Muslim#The United Nations#Al Aqsa#Israeli Forces#Palestinian Rights#Israeli Oppression#Hamas Controlled Gaza#Missile Strikes#Palestinian Civilians#Islamist Group Hamas#Hamas Rockets#East Jerusalem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Related
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

UN Gaza Relief Chief Called in by Bosses After Comments Over Israeli Air Strikes

GAZA (Reuters) - The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA...
Middle EastMiami Herald

Gaza’s bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the inferno. Like others, they were terrified by the heavy bombing in Israel's fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers that began May 10. The explosions felt more powerful than in previous fighting. At night, parents and children slept in one room so they would live or die together.
Middle EastDaily Review & Sunday Review

Israel at the crossroads

Israel was created by an action of the United Nations in 1947 as a haven for Jews leaving Europe during and after World War II. The United Nations has set the basic principles for a negotiated peaceful settlement with the Palestinians who had lived there prior to 1947 (known as the “land for peace” formula) by its resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973). Starting as a sliver of its current territory, over the years the new nation successfully fought neighboring countries and thereby secured control over a much larger territory now known as greater Israel from the Jordanian border to the Mediterranean. Israel has also occupied the Gaza territory that was originally part of Egypt, and the Golan Heights, formerly part of Syria.
Middle Eaststaradvertiser.com

As Israelis await Netanyahu’s fate, Palestinians seize a moment of unity

JERUSALEM >> When Israelis opened their newspapers and news websites today, they encountered a barrage of reports and commentary about the possible downfall of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving leader. When Palestinians in the occupied West Bank unfolded the territory’s highest-circulation broadsheet, Al-Quds, they found no mention about...
MilitaryPosted by
Newsweek

Defiant Israel Military Says U.S. Should Copy Gaza Strategy, Not Criticize

The Israel Defense Forces are defiant in the face of American criticism of the recent airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, with one military official suggesting Western nations including the U.S. should learn from its urban warfare tactics rather than condemning them. The Israeli airstrikes—particularly the spectacular destruction of high-rise towers—galvanized...
MilitaryMinneapolis Star Tribune

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas's top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after meeting with...
Middle EastRepublic

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A senior Hamas official said Monday that Israel must halt its “aggression” in both Gaza and Jerusalem if it wants calm following an 11-day war earlier this month. Khalil al-Haya spoke after meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, who visited Gaza after meeting with...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Egypt's intelligence chief holds truce talks with Hamas in Gaza

Egypt's intelligence chief met Hamas leaders in Gaza on Monday to try to bolster a ceasefire between the Palestinian militant group and Israel and to discuss reconstruction plans following the recent hostilities, Egyptian and Palestinian officials said. The visit was the first by an Egyptian intelligence chief to the enclave...
Middle EastArkansas Online

Talks held to bolster Israeli-Hamas truce

CAIRO -- Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day battle that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
Middle EastPosted by
K2 Radio

Israel, Egypt Talk Truce with Hamas, Rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry has received his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who landed...
MilitaryWashington Times

Israeli-Palestinian war hands victory to Iran

Israeli forces and Palestinian militants issued competing declarations of victory after the horrific 11-day war that shook the Middle East through mid-May, but there are concerns among some in Washington that Iran gained the most from clash on the tactical and strategic levels. U.S. intelligence officials have long highlighted Iranian...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Mossad Chief: Israel Should Increase Activities against Iran

Israel must “increase its activity against the Iranian regime and fight it and its actions to the end”, outgoing Mossad head Yossi Cohen stated on Sunday in a speech he gave during his reception of an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University. “In our war against terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and...
Middle EastYNET News

Israelis should 'go back' to Europe and America, says Iran's Quds Force chief

Following the latest escalation between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Iran's Quds (Jerusalem) Force commander said on Saturday that Palestinians were ready to wrest control of all Israeli territory, urging "all Zionists", referring to Israelis, to "go back" and "rebuild lives" in Europe and the United States.
Middle EastBBC

Mohammed Deif: The one-eyed Hamas chief in Israel's crosshairs

A scratchy audio recording of a Palestinian militant sent an ominous warning to Israel this month. It said Israel would pay a "heavy price" if it did not meet the demands of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip. The voice was that of Mohammed Deif, the...
Worldwtxl.com

UN investigating possible war crimes during Israel-Hamas conflict

The United Nations Human Rights Council will investigate possible crimes during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. A panel will look at violations committed in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. It says rocket launches from Hamas toward Israel were a clear violation of international humanitarian law. It also...