What Makes Coleus a Unique and Showy Tropical Plant

southeastagnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes Coleus a unique and showy tropical plant. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Coleus is a showy, upright or mounded tropical plant grown for its highly ornamental foliage. Most varieties need some shade but they lap up the heat, making them highly useful annuals where summers are long, hot and humid. Their remarkable variety in leaf colors and markings makes them useful on a number of fronts, especially in combination with other summer annuals.

southeastagnet.com
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
GardeningPosted by
Woman's World

5 Smart Gardening Hacks for Pain-Free Planting

Aah… spring. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and your garden is beckoning. Our clever gardening hacks will ensure puttering in your patch of green is even more relaxing-and pain-free. Prevent knee pain with a pool noodle pad. Crouching down to plant and weed can make joints cranky...
Brooklyn, NYWell+Good

How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
AnimalsFillmore County Journal

The Plant Lady

Orioles and hummingbirds have returned to Bluff Country. This usually occurs just before the bloom time of creeping phlox, one of the most popular ground cover perennials. Creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) is an evergreen ground over that loves full sun. I have seen it draped over the edge of a retaining wall, defining a garden edge, and growing en masse down a steep embankment. Creeping phlox has evergreen foliage that forms a thick mat. Over time, the foliage sends small roots into the soil and holds the soil in place. Traditionally grown in sandy soil, this plant is tolerant of loamy soils as well, but does not always thrive in clay.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Growing Plants for Growing Demands

While families stayed at home and indoors more than ever this past year, it’s no wonder that demand for gardening supplies and house plants exploded in 2020 and the trend continues to blossom through this year. According to Bonnie Plants CEO Mike Sutterer, more than 21 million people picked up gardening in response to the pandemic. A majority of these novice gardeners were males under the age of 35.
Gardeningstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Rural Ramblings: The wild geranium can spit seed pods up to 30 feet

The wild geranium (Geranium maculatum) is sometimes called old maid’s nightcap, alum root, or cranesbill. It is a common springtime woodland flower in our area. This protected perennial can often be seen growing along the edges of our rural roads and in woodland areas. A unique aspect of this native...
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningWashington Post

The gardener’s guide to coleus

AgricultureDenver Post

Gardeners, sow your seeds — but be prepared for unpredictable weather

Typically, Colorado gardeners wait until after Mother’s Day and the projected last frost to plant. Now it’s time to sow some seeds. But with the wet and chilly May we’ve had so far, it’s best to keep an eye on the weather and be ready to cover tender seedlings. If it’s not raining, use an old blanket or plastic, as long as it does not touch the plants.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How to Care for Your Citrus Tree

San Diego’s climate is ripe for the picking when it comes to growing citrus trees. No matter your palate preference—limes, lemons, oranges, grapefruits—these sun-loving trees all require the same kind of care. That’s according to David Archer, owner of Bonita Creek Nursery, who filled out our tip sheet on how to care for your citrus tree.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Ask an Expert - Seven Tips for Container Gardens that Thrill, Fill and Spill

Container gardening has become popular as planting areas in the landscape have become smaller. Some containers are used to grow vegetables or specimen shrubs, while others display a beautiful splash of color. For thrilling container gardens, consider these tips. Containers need large enough drainage holes in the bottom to prevent...
AgriculturePosted by
9&10 News

What’s Growing With Tom: Time to Plant

With all the recent warmth and humidity, I felt it was time to start planting the raised beds. Even with the chance of frost still in the picture, I decided to roll the dice and get things in the ground. The good thing is we are using seeds for lettuce,...