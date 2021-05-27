Cancel
Music

Lorde's Third Studio Album Could Be Arriving Soon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announcement of her appearance in Primavera Sound Festival 2022, it seems like a third studio album from Lorde is just over the horizon. Eager fans who have been waiting for a Melodrama followup spotted an interesting piece of information about L3 on the Primavera Sound website. “Lorde, who will emerge from her retirement with her third album after her unforgettable visit in 2018,” it reads, possibly hinting that the record could arrive within a year.

Lorde
Jack Antonoff
#Third Album#Studio Album#Festival#Melodrama#Primavera Sound
New Zealand
Music
