Local governments will receive additional COVID-19 relief funds soon as part of the American Relief Plan passed recently by the federal government. The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic relief package passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11. It was the second major bill providing relief from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, following the CARES Act passed in March 2020 and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.