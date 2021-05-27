Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EU Bodies' Use of Amazon, Microsoft Cloud Services Faces Privacy Probes

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission and European Parliament's use of cloud computing services provided by Amazon and Microsoft has prompted two EU privacy investigations over concerns about the transfer of personal data to the United States. Data privacy came under scrutiny after revelations in 2013 by former U.S. intelligence contractor...

www.usnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Cloud Services#Eu Data#Public Cloud#Reuters#The European Commission#European Parliament#Austrian#Edps#Microsoft Office#Court#Microsoft Web Services#Alphabet#Eu Privacy#Cloud Computing Services#Cloud Infrastructure#Eu Institutions#Privacy Rules#Data Protection#Personal Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessjack1065.com

European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) lobby group on Wednesday backed the European Union’s antitrust case against Apple which alleges it distorts competition in the music streaming market. The European Commission filed its first antitrust charges against Apple in April following an initial complaint by the iPhone maker’s...
Businessmartechseries.com

Morgan Stanley and Microsoft Collaborate to Accelerate Cloud Transformation

Companies co-innovating to support Morgan Stanley’s digital transformation and propel financial services industry forward by bringing together world-class technology solutions and engineering teams. Morgan Stanley and Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm’s digital transformation and shaping the future of innovation in the...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lithuania to launch EU Digital COVID Certificate on June 7

Riga [Lithuania], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The European Union (EU)'s Digital COVID Certificate will become available in Lithuania as of Monday, a health official said at a news conference Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte told reporters that Lithuania's Center of Registers planned to start issuing the certificate via the national...
Economy104.1 WIKY

More safeguards in revamped EU data transfer tools, EU justice chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Friday adopt revamped data transfer tools with more legal and privacy safeguards to allow companies to transfer Europeans’ data securely around the world, the EU executive’s justice chief said on Wednesday. Standard contractual clauses (SCCs) came under the spotlight after Europe’s highest...
Businessmspoweruser.com

Microsoft and Morgan Stanley announce cloud partnership

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services company. Today, Microsoft and Morgan Stanley announced a cloud partnership through which both the companies will use their engineering expertise to solve challenges within the highly regulated financial services industry. The partnership involves the following:. Developing and co-designing new application infrastructure meeting...
Small Businessthepaypers.com

EIB says European org and govt are underinvesting in AI and blockchain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has published a report which concluded that governments and companies in Europe are substantially underinvesting in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. Europe’s venture capital ecosystem focuses predominantly on providing early-stage finance for AI/blockchain-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) but underperforms in the subsequent expansion and...
Economytransferpricingnews.com

EU Commission launches research lab to tackle aggressive tax planning

The Observatory will be fully independent in conducting its research, objectively informing policymakers and suggesting initiatives that could help to better tackle tax avoidance and aggressive tax planning, among other things. On June 1, 2021, the EU Commission announced the launch of a new research laboratory to assist in the...
Technologydataversity.net

Overcoming Common Data Privacy and Security Challenges in the Cloud

Click to learn more about author Tejasvi Addagada. A recent survey of C-suite, information technology, and artificial intelligence practitioners offers interesting insights on the enablement of digital capabilities using cloud-based data capabilities. For instance, 68% of IT practitioners said they are using the cloud to store most of their data.
Politicstheregister.com

European Parliament's data adequacy objection: Doubts cast on UK's commitment to data protection

Comment Almost two weeks ago, the European Parliament took the step of objecting to the Commission decisions to grant the UK data adequacy. Far from being a reactionary move against a former member state, the Parliament's resolution highlights flaws in the UK's data protection regime, which will have serious consequences for citizens' rights and could lead to legal uncertainty for businesses in future.
Businessrock947.com

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
TravelTravel Weekly

Warning of hefty fines for new travel firms without privacy policies

A legal expert has outlined the key documents agents and suppliers need before setting up a travel business to avoid risky and potentially damaging disputes. Confirming legally-binding booking conditions, supplier agreements and a privacy policy is essential for travel start-ups, Amanda Firth, an associate at the specialist law firm Travlaw, said.
TechnologyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

County That’s Home to Microsoft and Amazon Votes to Ban Government Use of Facial Recognition

Washington’s King County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban government purchasing and use of facial recognition software. The bill now heads to the desk of County Executive Dow Constantine, who is expected to sign it. If signed into law, the measure would be the first county-level ban on facial recognition technology, prohibiting the King County sheriff from using the technology, though a spokesman said the department does not currently make use of it. King County is home to two of the country’s largest makers of facial recognition software, Microsoft and Amazon. Other similar measures have passed at the city level. City or state government entities within King County would still be allowed to buy and use facial recognition under the measure. Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles told The Seattle Times of her reasoning for the bill, “I think that the technology raises huge concerns, primarily on the inaccuracy of the technology, demographic biases and encroachment on civil liberties and privacy for everybody.”
Technology740thefan.com

EU to step up digital push with digital identity wallet

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will on Thursday announce plans for a digital identity wallet to allow Europeans to access public and private services, prompted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a massive surge in online services. The move also seeks to counter the growing popularity...
Economy985theriver.com

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
Technologymediapost.com

Amazon Sidewalk Called A Privacy Risk

Privacy experts are concerned about a new offering from Amazon called Amazon Sidewalk — at least according to The Guardian. Amazon says Sidewalk is “a shared network that helps devices work better.” The free offering, Amazon says, “can help simplify new device setup, extend the low-bandwidth working range of devices to help find pets or valuables with Tile trackers, and help devices stay online even if they are outside the range of their home wifi.”
BusinessApple Insider

EU lawmaker wants Big Tech regulations to specifically target US firms

As the EU drafts proposals to regulate technology firms, one European lawmaker wants the financial definition of Big Tech changed to ensure chiefly American companies are affected. The European Union has proposed legislation that would regulate Big Tech companies and fine them for noncompliance. As the Digital Markets Act (DMA)...
U.K.pinsentmasons.com

UK guide on data transfer codes and certification anticipated

New guidance on how businesses might use codes of conduct and certification schemes to demonstrate their compliance with rules governing international data transfers could be issued by the UK’s data protection authority in a matter of weeks, Out-Law has learned. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) confirmed that it is considering...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Irish MEP calls for stringent crypto regulations in Europe

Chris MacManus, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing Midland Northwest, Ireland, has called for strict crypto regulations in Europe. According to a report on Wednesday, the MEP from Sinn Féin wants wholesale changes to the European Union’s proposed cryptocurrency changes. MacManus has submitted 45 amendments to the EU...
Public Healthtechxplore.com

A peek behind the IT curtain of EU's 'vaccine passport'

From video calls involving 130 people to no-shows at the general rehearsal, Josef Lieven and his team of software engineers faced their share of challenges on the road to Europe's digital COVID certificate. But some 10 weeks later, they are ready to launch the region's first online "vaccine passport", with...