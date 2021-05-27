PlayStation to sell PS5s in Europe directly to customers

In Shiga, Japan, a person has been arrested for fraud because they sent their customer two bottles of water rather than the PlayStation 5 that they'd paid for. The absurdity of this story is something, but when you consider how scarce these consoles are, that customer must have had their expectations dashed. Since November 2020, Sony has seen almost eight million units shipped across the globe, and it was over the moon given the issues that the pandemic incurred. "It's been difficult, it's been challenging from the production side, not being able to get anybody into the factories in Asia," said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in an interview last year. "Before we started production, we had to do all the manufacturing preparation by camera remotely. I mean, just imagine that for a precision device like the PlayStation 5." Owing to the discrepancy between supply and demand, scalpers swooped in like vultures. Even the government bodies in the UK have had enough, and took action against those who purchase goods online using automated bots.