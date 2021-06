Time: 9 a.m. - Noon. Getting Crafty with Cardboard! (Ages 6-8) Let's dig in, get creative, and expand our imaginations as we use simple materials to build wondrous things. Our cardboard wizard Olli Johnson will show us how to cut, fold, glue, assemble, and deconstruct to our heart's content, creating puppets, portraits, costumes, and who knows what else out of recycled goodies. Along the way, we'll learn some funny songs, craft some fantastic tales, and forge some learning connections between art and engineering while we get silly and have fun. Parents are invited to send some cardboard boxes along with their student on the first day of camp! Bring them in and let's turn them into art!