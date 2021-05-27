The Splash Zone 5/27/21: Tua Tagovailoa Reflects On Rookie Year

Episode 9 of The Splash Zone is available NOW‼️. 🔸Which players step into more of a leadership role?. 🔸Expectations for Brian Flores in year 3 of the rebuild. Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins have done a masterful job building one of the most complete rosters the team has had in years, but there is one huge hole left to be filled: leadership. With the recent release of Bobby McCain it got me thinking, who will step for Miami in 2021? Three team captains are now playing elsewhere and one more could be on his way out soon. It’ll be up to Brian Flores to help fill the void left by those players. Flores will also be faced with huge expectations this season. What does Flores have to do to avoid being labeled Adam Gase? Find out all that and more in this weeks episode of The Splash Zone.