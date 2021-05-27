The Splash Zone 5/27/21: Tua Tagovailoa Reflects On Rookie Year
Last year was odd for everyone and it would make sense that rookies would struggle with the way the NFL was dealing with the offseason. Tua Tagovailoa met with the media yesterday and got to reflect about his up and down rookie season. Tua admitted he didn’t know the playbook that well and that’s to be expected since he couldn’t be around the team much. With a somewhat proper offseason and a few extra offensive weapons, it should surprise no one when Tua takes a big jump this season.www.thephinsider.com