Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy to headline This is Tomorrow

With her eagerly-awaited second EP arriving later this year, British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has released the newest taste of what to expect, sharing her new track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin." The song comes not long after the previously released song "Haunted House," and both are set to appear on her forthcoming EP, Emotional Grim Reaper, which is set for release November 6th via Interscope Records. For the claustrophobic music video for "The Walls Are Way Too Thin," Humberstone crawls through an endless air vent on her elbows and knees. The fire blast in the vent was completely real and Holly was terrified. She teamed up with directors Josh Sanger and Raja Virdi for the video, which was designed to reflect her anxieties of living in a dingy flat in a city she didn't know.