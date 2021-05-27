Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy to headline This is Tomorrow

By Celebretainment
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy are to headline This is Tomorrow. The music festival - which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - will return to Newcastle’s Exhibition Park this year from September 17th to 19th. Irish singer/songwriter Dermot will close the Friday night, following...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Gerry Cinnamon
Person
Dermot Kennedy
Person
Nadine Shah
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Post Malone
Person
Bugzy Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lollapalooza#Band Of Horses#Newcastle#Circa Waves#Thisisncl Festival#Likes#Exhibition Park#July#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Related
Worldstereoboard.com

Gerry Cinnamon at London Alexandra Palace

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's Alexandra Palace for this Gerry Cinnamon show. Book Your Stay Today!. Alexandra Palace is a 7,300 capacity live music and entertainment venue based in north London. Built as a sister to south London's Crystal Palace back in 1873, it's now belovingly known as Ally Pally, having hosted and continuing to host some of the capital's biggest and best concerts.
Musicallaccess.com

Holly Humberstone

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. With her eagerly-awaited second EP arriving later this year, British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has released the newest taste of what to expect, sharing her new track “The Walls Are Way Too Thin.” The song comes not long after the previously released song “Haunted House,” and both are set to appear on her forthcoming EP, Emotional Grim Reaper, which is set for release November 6th via Interscope Records. For the claustrophobic music video for “The Walls Are Way Too Thin,” Humberstone crawls through an endless air vent on her elbows and knees. The fire blast in the vent was completely real and Holly was terrified. She teamed up with directors Josh Sanger and Raja Virdi for the video, which was designed to reflect her anxieties of living in a dingy flat in a city she didn't know.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Paul Weller – Fat Pop (Volume 1)

The ModFather himself delivers once again. Less than a year after his 2020 On Sunset release, Paul Weller is quickly back on the scene with his latest release Fat Pop (Volume 1). With the inability to perform and tour for On Sunset, Fat Pop (Volume 1) in its way became the “stuck indoors” lockdown record that now may get its live performance chance.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wolf Alice on “Blue Weekend”

When Wolf Alice stepped off stage at London’s Brixton Academy at the end of 2018, they left as a band with the world at their feet. The British four-piece’s eclectic second album, Visions of a Life, had brought them commercial success and critical acclaim in equal measure, culminating in a Mercury Prize win and support slots for rock royalty (Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher). They could have easily coasted on that momentum to bigger venues and mainstream attention. Instead, they parted ways for the first extended period since 2014’s Creature Songs EP marked them out as indie rock rising stars.
MusicEDMTunes

[LISTEN] Eric Prydz’ BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Set

Along with the nonstop event announcements that keep flooding our inboxes and social media, we’ve got a ton of new music to listen to. While we can find a lot of event sets online, there’s nothing quite like official streams to infiltrate our ears. Over the weekend, BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend of Live Music happened. It was full of live music from many of the most beloved artists. On top of these kick-ass artists, we received a huge hour-long set from headliner, Eric Prydz.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell on “Blue Weekend” and Embracing the Songwriting Craft

We’re at the halfway point of 2021, which means it’s a good time to start sorting out the top releases of the year so far. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a bunch of postponed records have finally been unveiled, and it’s been exciting to anticipate what the second half of the year has in store. One album that’s caught my attention is Wolf Alice’s third LP Blue Weekend, due out via Dirty Hit on June 4. The quartet consisting of lead vocalist/guitarist/pianist Ellie Rowsell, guitarist Joff Oddie, bassist Theo Ellis, and drummer Joel Amey have fine tuned their brand of synth-tinged alternative rock with the help of Grammy-winning producer Markus Dravs, who’s worked with the likes of Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Björk, Florence + The Machine, and Kings of Leon, among others. By the time the ball drops, it should be on plenty of best-of lists.
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
MusicNME

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil to present six genre-focused shows for BBC Radio Scotland

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil is to host six specialist shows on BBC Radio Scotland, starting this month. The Simon Neil Experience will hear Neil “explore his love of music and share tracks from artists that have inspired him as a musician and music fan”. Each show will focus on a particular genre including rock, pop, experimental, heartbreak, soundtracks, and metal.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2117: Roxy Music – “Do The Strand”

There was only a nine-month gap between Roxy Music’s debut album and their sophomore effort, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, cos bands worked fast back then. It’s also possible that the falling out between Bryan Ferry and ol’ sourpuss himself, Brian Eno, was already beginning to happen, and they wanted to get something out before it all blew up. Which luckily, had no effect at all on the music, as For Your Pleasure was a definite step forward from their debut, featuring songs like the haunting ode to a blow-up doll (no, really!), “In Every Dream Home a Heartache” and ending with the tripped-out Enotronics of the title track.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Primavera Sound 2022: How to get tickets to see Lorde, Tyler the Creator and more in Barcelona today

Primavera Sound tickets go on sale today, shortly after the lineup for next year’s festival in Barcelona was revealed, with Lorde, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Dua Lipa on the billing. The event is being held across two weekends, with different artists booked for each one. Tickets will be available here at 10am UK time.The first festival weekend takes place on June 2-4, with headliners including Pavement, The Strokes, Beck, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, Tyler, the Creator, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and Tame Impala. Among the other acts booked to play that...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 KATS

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in June

June is certainly in bloom with a wealth of rock star birthdays and odds are if you were born during the sixth month of the year, you'll likely share a birthday with at least one rocker. It's easily the most populated birthday month of the year so far for rock...
ElectronicsGuitar Player

Fender Acoustic Junior Go Review

With its Hostess cupcake looks, sweet tones, and practical feature set, this portable acoustic combo is a tasty treat for singer-songwriters on the move. One of the most exciting revolutions in acoustic amplification is the battery-powered movement, and the latest milestone on that thrilling adventure toward tonal freedom is Fender’s Acoustic Junior GO.
MusicGuitar Player

Joe Bonamassa's Missing Fender "The Bludgeon" Nocaster Has Been Returned

This past weekend, Joe Bonamassa took to social media to ask for the safe return of one of his signature Fender The Bludgeon '51 Nocasters, which went missing while in transit in Nashville. According to a recent update from the blues guitar great, his wish was recently granted. “Many thanks...
Music101x.com

Hear Memorial Weekend’s UKTX!

Long before Sunday’s monsoons, yours truly popped into the studio for an hour-long tribute to the best new British alt rock, including brand new tunes from The Vaccines and Wolf Alice. Not up that early? Catch the whole show, below the playlist!. Jake Bugg “Lost”. Vaccines “Headphones Baby”. Sports Team...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Fender “Pickup Artist” Abigail Ybarra Hand Wind an Esquire Bridge

Meet Abigail Ybarra, the woman behind the most famous guitar tones in music. For 57 years, Ybarra worked at Fender, where she hand wound pickups, many of which undoubtedly found their way onto guitars played by some of the most important guitarists of our time, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck.