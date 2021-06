Prince Harry has had it with the BBC and Martin Bashir — 26 years after the journalist's interview with Princess Diana aired on television. "Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," the 36-year-old said in a statement about the report, which said that Bashir mocked up two false bank statements in order to get access to the princess.