Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Friends: The Reunion – 8 moments we absolutely loved from the long-awaited special

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1xoO_0aD2fdQL00
Jennifer Aniston, from left, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc in a scene from the "Friends" reunion special (AP)

The Friends reunion special is finally here – and it revealed secrets about the show that even die-hard fans may not have known.

The cast – Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – reminisced about their time together and pulled the curtain back on a TV juggernaut.

The group shared many memories from the series including cast crushes and injuries – and even revealed what they didn’t like about the show.

Here are some of the biggest moments and revelations from the special that we absolutely loved.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

Ross and Rachael were almost a thing in real life

While their characters Ross and Rachel were involved in a high-profile love story, fans may not have known the actors who played them actually had a crush on each other at one point.

We can’t believe this is the first we’re hearing of this.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer revealed.

“And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston agreed and confirmed their first kiss came on screen when Ross and Rachel embraced at the Central Perk coffee house in season 2, episode 7.

She said: “So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

What could have been, eh?

Although the casting choices seemed perfect for the show, Marta Kauffman and her co-creators David Crane and Kevin S. Bright went through a lot to get the right people.

“We saw approximately a gazillion people!” said Kauffman.

Schwimmer had quit TV but they begged him to join the show and sent gift baskets. They must have been some pretty nice gift baskets.

Both Perry and Aniston faced an obstacle too, with both of them already signed to other shows.

Aniston asked to be released and that show’s producer told her that Friends would “never make her a star”. The joke is definitely on them.

LeBlanc was up against one other actor - who funnily enough returned in one episode as Fake Joey. The actor– who had just $11 in his pocket at his audition – also turned up to the audition with scab on his nose from a drunken mishap with a toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SObht_0aD2fdQL00
David Schwimmer, from left, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston in a scene from the "Friends" reunion special. (AP)

Season three’s The One Where No One’s Ready is best known for the moment Joey enters the room wearing all of Chandler’s clothes in an argument over a chair.

But during the special it was revealed the episode also resulted in an injury for one of the cast members.

LeBlanc was required to jump onto the furniture as part of the script.

The first three attempts went “perfectly,” producers said, but the fourth resulted in LeBlanc dislocating his shoulder.

Talk about commitment to the role.

The incident was shown during the special.

Funnily enough, this happened when LeBlanc missed the traditional huddle before filming. We’re not superstitious, but it is strange coincidence...

The star-studded special saw one of the world’s biggest pop singers performing alongside a cast member.

Kudrow, in character as Phoebe Buffay, was seated on the Central Perk sofa, guitar in hand, for a rendition of her famous song Smelly Cat.

She was soon joined by Lady Gaga for a duet, before later being accompanied by gospel singers.

“Still think it’s better when it’s just me,” Kudrow muttered.

We all know from the show that Phoebe is definitely more of a solo artist.

Despite a budding bromance between Ross and monkey Marcel on screen during show’s early seasons, it appears that this wasn’t the case in reality.

During a Q&A segment, the stars were asked if there was a part of the show they did not like.

“The monkey,” Schwimmer replied, meaning Marcel.

He revealed the animal would frequently mess up the cast’s carefully choreographed moves, leaving otherwise perfect takes on the cutting room floor.

And worse, according to Schwimmer, Marcel’s handler would feed him live bugs, which he would then eat and wipe his hands on the actor.

He said: “I would have monkey grubby hands all over. It was time for Marcel to f*** off!”

We can see why Marcel wasn’t invited to the reunion...

Lady Gaga was not the only famous cameo to feature in the reunion.

Justin Bieber joined in on the fun when he perfected his catwalk strut dressed in Ross’ Spudnik costume from season eight episode titled, The One With The Halloween Party.

Speaking of catwalks, Cindy Crawford made an appearance wearing Ross’ iconic leather pants that he just couldn’t get off in the season five episode, The One With All The Resolutions.

David Beckham also revealed which character from the show he relates to the most - "I would have to say I’m most like Monica because I’m a clean freak!”

At the end of Friends, Monica and Chandler, happily married and having started a family, were moving out of New York City to embark on the next stage of their lives together.

However, that was not the original plan.

Producers revealed the “insane” reaction of the studio audience when it was first revealed Monica and Chandler had spent the night together convinced them to pursue the storyline, rather than leave it a one-off.

Kaufman said: “It was such a powerful moment that we knew we had to explore it more.”

Can you imagine what would’ve happened if the audience had a different reaction?

Fans will be delighted to know some of the show’s best-loved supporting characters returned for the special.

They included Larry Hankin, who played noisy neighbour Mr Heckles. The barbershop quartet used by Ross to deliver a message to Rachel congratulating on her new job also made an appearance.

Joey’s hand twin, played by Thomas Lennon, turned up to embrace LeBlanc while Tom Selleck, who starred as Monica’s older boyfriend, Richard, also surprised the cast.

There was an emotional moment when Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles – who played the Gellers’ parents – turned up in the studio audience.

And Maggie Wheeler – also known as Janice – appeared and performed her catchphrase “Oh! My! God!”

While James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, the coffee shop manager in love with Rachel, Zoomed in.

Watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One and streaming service NOW.

Indy100

Indy100

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Thomas Lennon
Person
Larry Hankin
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Love Story#Emotional Moments#Fun Time#Show Time#Central Perk#Q A#Halloween Party#Watch Friends#Talk#Secrets#Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston confirms exciting news about Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has no doubt delighted fans after she shared some exciting news about the upcoming Friends reunion. Fans have been waiting ages to see the gang all get back together, and Jennifer confirmed that the one-off special would be available for streaming on 27 May. The star posted a...
Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
Los Angeles, CAnewsbrig.com

Friends Reunion Special Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and Other to Premiere on HBO Max on May 27!

Los Angeles, May 14: Streamer HBO Max has announced that the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will drop on its platform on May 27. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are coming back for the special, titled “Friends: The Reunion“. It’s Happening! Friends Reunion Special With Original Cast is in the Works for HBO Max Streaming Service.
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV SeriesPosted by
Fox News

'Friends' cast opens up about 'emotional' reunion for HBO Max special: 'We just started crying'

There was laughter and many tears when the "Friends" cast returned to set for the anticipated reunion special coming to HBO Max. Just days ahead of the special's May 27 release, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry joined "Good Morning America" host Amy Robach on Tuesday for an interview about how it felt to join forces on screen for the first time since the iconic sitcom ended in 2004.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Friends Reunion: Our 20 Lingering Questions From the HBO Max Special

If you still haven’t watched HBO Max’s Friends reunion yet, you’ve clearly been living under a rock — or perhaps under Ugly Naked Guy’s trampoline. No judgment. The long-awaited special, which brought together all six of the show’s stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer — for one of the first times in 17 years, instantly became the streaming event of the season when it premiered on Thursday, sending fans into a nostalgia-fueled tizzy on social media.
TV & Videosamicohoops.net

Friends: Reunion web special review: A notalgia cocktail that turns too long

An admission: I’m not a Friends superfan. I concede I was, nonetheless, a lovely committed supporter from the ’90s to the mid-2000s. The arrangement is one of those that formed itself into a rage right away and turned into a piece of the zeitgeist that caught all that caught us all here and there. Regular discussions at parties and social gatherings spun around investigating different characters and components of the show. Any individual who’s seen Friends ordinarily has really solid conclusions about it.
TV & Videoscinemaexpress.com

BTS express their love for Friends in reunion special; RM says sitcom helped him in learning English

The world witnessed the coming together of six friends after seventeen years. The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion special has been taking the internet by storm. The original six members of Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer got back to the sets of Friends and reminisced the memories of shooting the show.