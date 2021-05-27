The Big Review: Mule Resophonic Guitars Mavis

Just as the sun was setting and things were beginning to cool off for the evening, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band took the stage at Riverfront Live to perform an energetic and authentic blues performance. The name of the band is a little misleading as “The Big Damn Band,” as it only consists of Reverend Peyton on guitars, his wife Breezy on the washboard and drummer Ben Bussell. What is big about the band is their sound. While there are only 3 people in the band, you would swear there are more. The heavy blues sound owes a lot to the Rev’s incredible guitar playing. There is no bass player here, only his thumb to lay down the foundation while simultaneously laying down the song’s melody. Breezy’s washboard skills aren’t to be missed either as they perfectly compliment the guitars with the drums.