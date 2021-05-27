Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The Big Review: Mule Resophonic Guitars Mavis

By Chris Vinnicombe
guitar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first encounter with a Mule Resophonic instrument came back in 2016 and, in the years since, the brand has gone from strength to strength. Helmed by former Huss & Dalton luthier Matt Eich and based in Saginaw, Michigan, the company’s waiting list continues to grow along with the rollcall of high-profile players who appreciate the raw charm of Eich’s creations. This includes Jeffrey Foucault, Jason Momoa, Celisse Henderson, Joey Landreth, Rebecca Lovell, Ariel Posen and Kristian Matsson (aka The Tallest Man On Earth), to name but a handful.

guitar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Foucault
Person
Dan Auerbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Guitars#Acoustic Guitar#Radiohead#The Big Review#Huss Dalton#Rollcall#The Tallest Man On Earth#Italian#Machineheads#Cad#Tbc#The Black Keys#Part Electric Guitar#Show Mavis#Part Archtop Guitar#Bluesy Bends#Wood#Contemporary Adventures#Fingerpicked Folk Parts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Guitar
Related
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Eurovision's greatest guitar moments

The now 65-year-old Eurovision Song Contest is as divisive as it is glitzy. The biggest party in pop for its fans, a guilty pleasure for some – and the worst thing to happen to music for others!. Yet it's not all EDM floor-fillers and piano ballads – every once in...
Rock MusicConnecticut Post

The Metalhead Who Played Country Guitar

There’s an uncharacteristic quaver in Jamey Johnson’s baritone when talking about the last song he ever wrote with Jason “Rowdy” Cope, his longtime friend and bandmate. That song, “All of Your Stones,” ended up becoming the title track of the new album by Cope’s band the Steel Woods. Released last...
Cincinnati, OHcincymusic.com

REVIEW: The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live

Just as the sun was setting and things were beginning to cool off for the evening, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band took the stage at Riverfront Live to perform an energetic and authentic blues performance. The name of the band is a little misleading as “The Big Damn Band,” as it only consists of Reverend Peyton on guitars, his wife Breezy on the washboard and drummer Ben Bussell. What is big about the band is their sound. While there are only 3 people in the band, you would swear there are more. The heavy blues sound owes a lot to the Rev’s incredible guitar playing. There is no bass player here, only his thumb to lay down the foundation while simultaneously laying down the song’s melody. Breezy’s washboard skills aren’t to be missed either as they perfectly compliment the guitars with the drums.
MusicSun-Journal

Jody Boys to perform at Music for Mavis concert series

“Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo features Jody Boys at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Jody Boys is a five-member band with Jody Alexander on vocals; Dave Foster on keys, guitar and vocals; Cris Hart on guitar; Ray Lacombe on bass; and Graham Duval on drums. They cover an eclectic mix of rock, country and folk, ranging from Nirvana to Garth Brooks, to Anaias Mitchell.
Musicguitar.com

Guitar Legends: Keith Richards – why the human riff is a true guitar innovator

The constant knife carrying. The supposed blood transfusions. The falling asleep onstage. The aggressive defence of his shepherd’s pie… Among all the colourful myths and legends of the life of Keith Richards, it’s sometime easy to forget he’s actually a very good guitar player… and something of an innovator. While it’s true that the Rolling Stones wouldn’t exist without any of Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts or Richards, one only has to listen to the human riff’s solo albums to realise it is he that is shot to the core with the Stones’ DNA. Mick Jagger’s solo records? It would be most polite to say they are just something he does when the band are inactive.
Electronicshackaday.com

Smart Guitar Will Practically Play Itself

Playing the guitar is pretty difficult to do, physically speaking. It requires a lot of force with the fretting hand to produce clear notes, and that means pressing a thin piece of metal against a block of wood until the nerve endings in your fingertips die off and you grow calluses that yearn to be toughened even further. Even if you do get to this point of being broken in, it takes dexterity in both hands to actually make music. Honestly, the guitar is kind of an unwelcoming instrument, even if you don’t have any physical disabilities.
Carspremierguitar.com

Eastman Guitars Unveils the Romeo LA

Eastman today introduced Romeo LA - the latest addition to the beloved thinline Romeo series. With maximum playability in mind, Romeo LA expands upon its lightweight design with tremolo sounds, adding finesse to this innovative modern day thinline guitar. The Celestine Blue finish, evoking Los Angeles' classic skyline, is carefully...
Guitarguitar.com

Manson Guitar Works celebrates its 10th anniversary with 10 unique guitars

Manson Guitar Works has announced the Manson MA 10th Anniversary range, a limited run of precisely 10 unique instruments in celebration of a decade of the brand. Each guitar started life as a standard swamp ash MA EVO body assembled by Manson head luthier Tim Stark. Each Manson dealer was then allowed to spec out a guitar, their requests being fulfilled by the Manson workshop.
GuitarKTEN.com

Caring For Your Guitar

Originally Posted On: Caring For Your Guitar | Calton Cases (calton-cases.com) Musicians, warriors for their craft, are only as proficient as the ax they wield. So whether you’re strumming your Les Paul number One in front of Led Zeppelin or simply nursing your brother’s hand me down, caring for your guitar is an essential first step for music mastery.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Guitar lesson: hard rock and heavy metal guitar essentials

Guitar lessons:: Aggressive rock and metal guitar styles demand a certain level of technique and timing so here we're focusing on honing a few key abilities. Let's take a look at some of the essential building blocks of the genres' hair-raising playing styles. Phrygian scale. Scale notes (in E): E...
MusicSlipped Disc

Guitar maestro, RIP

The Paris-based Uruguayan master Oscar Caceres has died at 93. A star in Paris since 1968, he gave the South American premieres of Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and Villa-Lobos’ Guitar Concerto.
Rock Musicsoutheastexaminer.com

TWANS at StrumPDX Guitars

See and hear a real, honest to goodness, in person album release party live at StrumPDX Guitars, 1415 SE Stark St., Sunday, June 6, 3 pm. Tickets are $15. TWANS is the elastic new music trio featuring Mike Lockwood, drums; Andrew Jones, bass and Mike Gamble, guitar. Their new recording is called LeapDay as it was recorded February 29 last year.
Carsguitar.com

The Big Review: Eastman Romeo LA

A classy original design from master luthier Otto D’Ambrosio, the Eastman Romeo arrived on the map in 2019 seeking to answer the question, “What would the Telecaster of the archtop world look and sound like?” The following year, Romeo SC went further down that road by swapping the neck humbucker for a hum-cancelling Telecaster neck pickup, the Seymour Duncan Vintage Stack. Now Romeo’s third incarnation has been unveiled and it steers the model into hot-rod territory with the addition of a custom-colour metallic finish and the switch to fully laminated body construction, a vibrato tailpiece and raw nickel Radiator pickup covers with gold foil peeking through the slots.
MusicGuitar Player

80 Ways to Play a C Chord – Jimi Hendrix Style

"What would Jimi do?" It's a question I've asked myself countless times over the last four decades, particularly when faced with creating groovy rhythm guitar parts from basic chord charts. Hendrix didn’t really use a lot of different types of chords, but the vocabulary he created with the ones he...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

23 Rock + Metal Drummers Influenced by John Bonham

There are few drummers in music history that have had as large of an impact as John Bonham. The Led Zeppelin icon took a thunderous approach to the drums, and his kit, just like the band, grew in size by the year as they toured the world. In fact, his...
Musicwfpk.org

Arlo Parks: “From TLC to Elliott Smith, the 90s definitely inspired this record.”

Arlo Parks catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, her love of poetry, and the role that hope plays in the concept. The British artist dissects the pop culture found in her lyrics, examines the nostalgia heard throughout, and the heavy inspiration she took from the 90s. In fact, Parks recently covered Radiohead’s Creep and goes on to talk about her love of their music and favorite Radiohead albums.
Rock Musiclondonjazznews.com

Tom Ollendorff – (‘A Song For You’, debut album on Fresh Sounds)

Guitarist Tom Ollendorff’s debut album is out on Barcelona’s Fresh Sounds label. As John Fordham writes in this feature to mark the release: “Ollendorff’s musicianship has already taken him all over continental Europe, and into collaborations with innovators including New York drummer/composer Ari Hoenig and American saxophonist Bill McHenry, but the UK trio behind this fine album has taken pole position in his musical life since he moved to London from Cardiff in 2016.”
Technologyguitar.com

Carr Super Bee review: Is this the amp of the year so far?

The Super Bee first emerged from Carr’s North Carolina workshop at the tail end of 2020 and has already created a considerable buzz. Dressed here in two-tone blonde and brown tolex, the Super Bee is designed around a cathode bias 10-watt circuit with spring reverb, EZ81/6CA4 rectification and a built-in attenuator.