BAR HARBOR—After the rainy holiday weekend, Window Panes owner Julie Veilleux was “still trying to catch up.”. “It was just crazy busy. What I call the perfect storm; the three-day weekend and it was raining.” For the Main Street business, sales over the weekend were far and above where they were in 2019. Veilleux said she doesn’t even count last year, when most businesses were drastically affected by the pandemic.