Speed the Jab

project-syndicate.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to intensifying political pressure, US President Joe Biden’s administration now supports a waiver of intellectual-property rights for COVID-19 vaccines for the duration of the pandemic. But an IP waiver, although urgently needed to reduce suffering in low-income countries, may not be enough to accelerate the fight against the coronavirus.

www.project-syndicate.org
