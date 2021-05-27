Chord Clinic: Learn to play 10 interesting E minor chord variations

E minor is one of the easiest chords you can play on the guitar. It only requires two fingers and, being the lowest pitch minor chord you can play in standard tuning, has considerable heft. Like all minor chords it needs just three notes, the root, third and fifth, which are E, G and B. The note G is three frets higher than E, making it a minor third and giving the chord its minor flavour. For comparison, G♯ is the major third and would make a major chord if added to E and B.