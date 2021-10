Several downtown Toledo streets and one South Toledo street will be closed for part of Saturday during special events. The Toledo Out of the Darkness Community Walk for suicide prevention will close streets along its route temporarily starting at 11:30 a.m. The walk will start along the Maumee River and follow Water, Walnut, and Summit streets to Jefferson Avenue, which it will use to go back to the riverfront. Participants will use a sidewalk along Summit, while the main intersecting street to be affected will be Cherry Street.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO