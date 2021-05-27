Cancel
UK car manufacturing remains ‘challenging’ after April production surge

am-online.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK’s car manufacturing recovery remained “challenging” after a surge in April production still left the sector's output 15% down on the first four months of 2019, the SMMT has said. Manufacturing data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that 68,306 cars rolled off production lines...

www.am-online.com
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Renault Group creates Renault ElectriCity: the electric industrial pole of northern France

As part of the Renaulution strategic plan, Renault Group and the representative trade unions (CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CGT, FO and SUD) have signed an agreement for the future of the Renault sites in the Hauts-de-France region. This agreement gives birth to Renault ElectriCity: the legal entity wholly owned by Renault SAS and grouping together the industrial sites of Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz, totalling nearly 5,000 employees.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Car Explosion-Proof Membrane Market exponential growth mechanics Major Manufacturers, Production and Market Comparison Analysis up to 2026-Market.biz

“Global Car Explosion-Proof Membrane Market 2021“Statistical Surveying Report gives you a point by point thought regarding the significant players, applications, areas, industry Development, Opportunity, generation, divisions, Cost structure, Organization profile, and Determinations for the conjecture forecast frame 2021-2026. We generally mean to convey actuality-based Car Explosion-Proof Membrane information to the...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Research Report 2021 – Market Insights, Indepth Study on Top Manufacturer and Investor Included In Report with Current Trends till 2026-Market.biz

The “Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market 2021” elaborates information on the industry. Parts like overwhelming Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) firms, arrangement, estimate, business stats, SWOT and PESTEL investigation, and most viable patterns inside the business zone. Also, the past and current data, the report outlines, numbers, and tables that give a straightforward perspective of the Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market.
WorldBusiness Insider

Finland Industrial Production Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production rose in April after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday. Industrial production grew 1.8 percent month-on-month in April, after a 2.2 percent fall in March. Manufacturing output increased 1.8 percent monthly in April and production of mining and quarrying...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Pneumatic Actuator Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : Air Torque(IT), Rotork(UK), Emerson(US), Festo(DE)

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Pneumatic Actuator Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Pneumatic Actuator marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Pneumatic Actuator market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Pneumatic Actuator market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Pneumatic Actuator market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.
Economynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Automotive Battery/Capacitor Parts Market 2017-2026 | Magna International (Canada), Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Johnson Matthey (UK), TVS Group (India), Roechling (Germany)

The Automotive Battery/Capacitor Parts Market reached xx USD million in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Battery/Capacitor Parts Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (million/billion USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Battery/Capacitor Parts Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Agricultureallaboutfeed.net

EU and UK 2020 compound feed production remains stable

With an increase of 0.1% compared to 2019, the EU+UK compound feed production remained fairly stable in 2020, according to data provided by FEFAC members. According to FEFAC the EU+UK compound feed production in 2020 is estimated at 164.9 Mio t. Only cattle and poultry feed production decreased, other sectors experienced production growth compared to 2019.
EconomyZacks.com

Is U.S. Auto Industry Growth Story Likely to be Cut Short?

U.S. auto sales have rebounded big time from coronavirus-induced demand plunge last year. So far in 2021, vehicle sales in the United States have managed to grow year over year despite the chip crunch. In fact, the last month was a particularly good one for the industry, with many automakers hitting monthly sales records. Per US Automotive News, vehicles sales not only skyrocketed from the year-ago levels when the market was wrecked by coronavirus woes, but also rose from May 2019 levels for many of the auto firms. Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for vehicle sales for May beat forecasts from various analysts.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla's China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May - auto association

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By...
Worldyicaiglobal.com

China’s Passenger Car Sales Nudged Up 1% in May as Recovery Slows

(Yicai Global) June 8 -- China's passenger vehicle sales edged up 1 percent in May from the same period last year, as the low base from slow sales during the Covid-19 pandemic last year is gradually eroded and the global chip shortage hampers manufacturers’ output, an industry body said. Some...
Electronicsaltenergymag.com

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market to Grow Nearly 48% through 2027

The vehicle-to-grid technology market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 17.43 Billion by the end of 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR of 48% from 2020 to 2027. According to Precedence Research, the global vehicle-to-grid technology market size attained US$ 17.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48% from 2020 to 2027. Read More@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/vehicle-to-grid-technology-market.
Economyaltenergymag.com

Electric Vehicle Market 2020-2027 Future Trends and Investing Developments

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Worth US$ 2000+ Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 40.7% From 2020 to 2027 Exclusive Report by Precedence Research. The global electric vehicle market volume was 2,265.5 thousand units in 2019 and the market size is projected to reach more than 2000 Billion by the end of 2027 registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2020 to 2027.
Marketsindustribune.net

Low Emission Vehicle market projected to show strong growth

Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market Research Study The exploration study consisted of both primary and secondary analysis techniques deriving market data. Government and public solicitation of ideas to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by private businesses around the world is called market forces. The objective is to obtain premium insights, quality data statistics, and information on aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments like service and product Types, Application / End-Use Sector, SWOT Analysis, and various geography evolving. In the regular version of this study, some of the profiled players are A123 Systems, Inc., Byd Company Ltd, Cobasys Llc, Daimler Ag, Delphi Automotive Llp, Denso Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Kia Motors Corporation, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Primearth Ev Energy Co. Ltd (Panasonic Ev), Renault S.A, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Estonia Industrial Production Increases In April

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production accelerated in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday. Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 17.0 percent year-on-year in April. Manufacturing output increased 18.0 percent annually in April. Production in mining declined 1.0 percent, while those of energy sector grew 17.0 percent. "Among the...
Businessinvesting.com

Renault-Nissan's India unit wants state govt to set social distancing rules

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Renault-Nissan India wants the Tamil Nadu state government to recommend adequate social distancing measures based on practices at other automakers amid a dispute with its workers union over safety. It said in a court filing that it was following practices at other automakers including "Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, Ford,...
EconomyBloomberg

Tesla China Deliveries Surge 29% in May After April Slump

Tesla Inc.’s China deliveries rebounded in May from April -- when production was temporarily suspended for maintenance -- though analysts are watching to see if a run of bad publicity will translate into reduced demand in the months ahead. The electric-car pioneer handed over 33,463 locally made vehicles last month,...
Economyjust-auto.com

Volvo Cars global sales up by 43% in May

In May, Volvo Cars sold a total of 64,111 cars, up from 44,830 cars in the same period last year. Growth was mainly driven by a strong demand in the US and, in Europe, a recovery from a sales drop in May last year related to the Covid-19 pandemic. In China, where sales returned to growth around this time last year, the company reported a steady increase of 11.7 per cent.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK car sales below 2019 level despite surge from lockdown slump

British new car registrations rose by 674% in May compared to the same month last year when showrooms were closed during lockdowns but sales remained below 2019 levels, industry data showed on Friday. Dealers reopened their doors to the public on April 12 in England this year but were shut...
BusinessBusiness Insider

UK Manufacturing Growth At Record High In May

(RTTNews) - The UK manufacturing sector expanded at a record pace in May on stronger production growth and record gains in new orders, despite a surge in inflationary pressures. The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 65.6 from 60.9 in April, survey data from CIPS and IHS...