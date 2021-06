In 2020 Epic Games provided a first peek at Unreal Engine 5 via their breathtaking “Lumen in the Land of Nanite” demo, and around a year later, Epic is planning to give us another peek. This Wednesday we’ll be getting “a further look at the game development tools of Unreal Engine 5” – whether this means more detail about things like Nanite and the Lumen lighting system, or if we’ll see some all new tech and tools, remains to be seen. Could we possibly also see an all-new demo? Let’s hope so.