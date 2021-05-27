Kim Kardashian Denies She Hooked Up With Travis Barker, Says Rumors Are A 'False Narrative'

Finally speaking out! Kim Kardashian has denied hooking up with sister Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker.

Article continues below advertisement

The 40-year-old did a Q&A on Instagram and prompted her fans to ask her anything, which led to a question about their rumored affair.

"NO! False narrative! We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt," Kim responded.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors began when Barker and ex-wife, Shanna Moakler's daughter, Alabama, shared a screenshot of a message allegedly penned by her mom on a since-removed Instagram Story. In the message, Moakler claimed to have "divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!"

The 15-year-old put Moakler on blast in the caption. "Everybody thinks my mother is amazing , Matthew [Rondeau] is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her , My mom has never completely been in my life , can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing Mom. Did your moms ask to see you on mother's day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping it a secret, reality shows," she wrote, as previously reported by OK!.

Source: MEGA

Then, an old Instagram Story allegedly from Aubrey O'Day resurfaced to fuel the fire. "I was 'bffs' with Kim Kardashian during a fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house.. he was really dope," O’Day, reportedly wrote in July 2020, per Perez Hilton.

Article continues below advertisement

"Shanna his ex (who I love) supposedly was threatening to slash [Kim’s] tires (sorry girl but that was funny s**t, I would have too) so they asked her to park her car somewhere else," the Story continued.

Barker was introduced to Kim via Paris Hilton and he told Us Weekly in 2015 that Kim was "eye candy" and "couldn't keep my eyes off Kim" when they met.

However, a source close to the Blink-182 drummer told Page Six that he was "joking."

"Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]," the source said. "They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them."

"Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship," a source close to Kim told the outlet and explained Kourtney and Travis were introduced after Kim and Travis met via Hilton.

"It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on," another insider said of Moakler. "It’s extremely hurtful to her kids how she is behaving. Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness."

Kourtney and Travis were first linked together in January and then went Instagram official in February. Sources have since told OK! that marriage and kids could be on the cards for them.

Kourtney "fully believes this isn't just a honeymoon phase, but that Travis is the man she's going to share her dreams with," a pal spilled, while those close to the 45-year-old said "he's been telling everyone he's hit the jackpot with Kourtney," and has already started ring shopping.