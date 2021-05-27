Cancel
Pierre, SD

Pierre Golf in Mitchell for ESD

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre Governor Golf team continues its busy week as they travel to Mitchell for the ESD Golf Meet. The Governors finished in fifth on Monday in Watertown. Pierre had a slow start to the morning but put things together as they climbed the standings to finish in fifth place. Ellie Jo Simpson led the group in scoring in 11th place. The Govs have seen Simpson and Nadeau finish right around the top ten individually in the last two Governor invites. Head Coach of the Pierre Governors, Chris Swiden says…

