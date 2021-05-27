Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Reopens Connecticut Site Where Seven Nooses Were Found, Then Finds Eighth Noose

By Jamie Ross
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, Amazon temporarily shut down a Connecticut construction site after the shocking discovery of seven nooses there—but, when it reopened with new security measures in place, an eighth noose was found. The first noose was found dangling from a beam at the Windsor construction site on April 27, then five more ropes that looked like nooses were discovered two days later, then the building was shut down last Wednesday after the discovery of a seventh apparent noose. The shutdown was to allow bosses to install more security cameras and other precautions—but they didn’t work. According to CNN, an eighth noose was found “mixed in with and entangled with electrical cords” when the building reopened this week and site was closed down again. Amazon didn’t say when its site would reopen, but a company spokeswoman, Nikki Forman, told CNN: “Hate, racism, or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace—whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Cnn#Cnn#Nooses#Electrical Cords#Discrimination#Bosses#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Security Cameras
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessBBC

Amazon construction site paused again as another noose found

Amazon temporarily halted construction of a new US warehouse again after an eighth noose was found at the site. Construction stopped at the Windsor, Connecticut, warehouse for the second time within a week on Wednesday. Amazon said the site has since re-opened and it is working with officials on the...
Windsor, CTJournal Inquirer

NAACP, officials denounce racism as 8th noose found at Windsor Amazon site

WINDSOR — NAACP, state, and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month, despite additional security measures added last weekend. The latest noose was found at the site in Windsor on...
Minoritiesiosconews.com

NAACP reacts after 8th noose found at Amazon site

NAACP, state and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Windsor, CTNew Haven Register

8th noose found at Windsor Amazon facility; site again shut down

WINDSOR — Work at the Amazon facility under construction has again been halted after an eighth noose was found at the facility in less than a month, officials said. The site was recently ordered to stop work on May 19 when a noose was found. It reopened Monday. Mayor Donald Trinks said earlier this week that additional police were stationed at the site and more security cameras were added.
BusinessFox5 KVVU

8th noose found at Amazon site despite additional security

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — NAACP, state and local officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where eight nooses have been found within a month, despite additional security measures added last weekend. The latest noose was found at the site in...
Windsor, CTKeene Sentinel

Amazon suspends work on construction site after seventh noose is found

Amazon has suspended work on a fulfillment center in Windsor, Conn., after numerous nooses were found at the construction site in the past month, company officials and investigators say. The site will remain closed until security measures have been implemented, Amazon told The Washington Post Friday. The FBI and Connecticut...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

‘Something is broken in America’: Video of Amazon worker meltdown raises concerns for welfare

A viral video of an Amazon truck driver screaming at himself in his vehicle while driving away from a house has prompted an online debate about the treatment of delivery workers.In the viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on Reddit, an unidentified can be seen having an emotional outburst in a prime truck as he drives down the street.The man yells expletives and howls in agony as he drives into a lane and reverses the truck.“This amazon driver is definitely not okay,” the caption to the Reddit post reads. On TikTok, the short clip has...
ShoppingReal Simple

This $36 Utility Cart Solved the Biggest Storage Problem in My Small Apartment

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I just moved into a small city apartment, which means I had to rethink most of the storage solutions that worked in my last place. I was prepared for the obvious problems: tight closets, pantries, and cabinet spaces, preemptively buying a few hanging shelves, under-bed boxes, and cabinet organizers to hack my way into smart storage. The one issue I was not expecting? Fitting toiletries in my tiny bathroom.
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Universal Studios Fire Covers Giant Minion Sculpture in Smoke

On Tuesday, the “Despicable Me” attraction at Universal Studios in Hollywood was wreathed in flames, after a fire started on top of a nearby parking garage. Video from the scene shows smoke rising up past the massive Minion sculpture on top of the building. In a video taken by local breaking news agency RMG News, onlookers can be heard commenting on the fire. “I don’t even like Minions. Burn!” one man quips. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to the blaze at around midnight and were able to quickly contain it. This fire comes exactly 13 years to the day after another blaze raged through Universal Studios, destroying a King Kong attraction and tens of thousands of archival film and video copies.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Herd of Wild Elephants Take Wrong Turn, Head Toward Chinese City of Millions

In an extreme case of road-trip-gone-wrong, a herd of 15 wild elephants is approaching the Chinese city of Kunming, home to 7 million residents, according to the news agency Xinhua. Per an AP report, the herd was spotted about 12 miles from the city Wednesday, with Chinese authorities—including 360 people, 76 cars, and nine drones—using roadblocks, diverted traffic, and food in hopes of preventing their arrival.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Tries, Fails, to Use ‘Stand Your Ground’ Defense Against an Iguana

A Florida man accused of beating an iguana to death has failed in an audacious attempt to get an animal-cruelty case against him dismissed by arguing that the fight was started by the lizard. According to CNN, PJ Nilaja Patterson has been charged with beating, dragging, and kicking the iguana that died of its injuries last September. In a doomed legal strategy, Patterson’s lawyers attempted to use Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which allows deadly force to be used if a person believes that it’s necessary to prevent them from being killed. “In this case, Patterson acted in a reasonable manner under all the circumstances because the wild iguana was first to engage with physical violence,” his lawyers argued. They claimed the lizard bit Patterson’s arm so he “kicked the iguana as far as he could,” fearing that it may “have injected poison” into him. Assistant State Attorney Alexandra Dorman argued back: “Stand Your Ground does not even apply to this case because the iguana is not a human being.” Judge Jeffrey Gillen ultimately denied the motion last Friday.
Food SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Got a Seafood Allergy? Stop Eating Cicadas!

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that people who are allergic to seafood should keep cicadas off their dinner plates. “Yep, we have to say it!” the agency wrote, noting the giant bugs share a “family relation” to shrimps and lobsters. The notice comes after a monthlong media frenzy over the flying insects, which recently emerged after 17 years underground. Since then, people across the eastern United States have been documenting their appearances as they burrow out of the ground. This isn’t the FDA’s first tweet on consuming cicadas: The Center for Veterinary Medicine has cautioned against eating the critters, saying they could potentially harm the stomach lining and serve as a choking hazard.
Hialeah, FLlawofficer.com

The media refuses to identify suspects in mass shooting

HIALEAH, Florida — Just days after three gunmen shot 23 people and killed two, at a Miami area concert hall, the killers remain on the run. Yet the mainstream media is barely talking about it. Granted, a paragraph with a few facts is hard to come by these days in the mainstream media. But it seems media bias has reached new levels through action—and inaction.
U.K.The Jewish Press

UK Judge Permits Euthanasia of Jewish Baby Against her Parents’ Wishes

UK High Court Justice Alistair MacDonald last Friday ruled that life-sustaining treatment can be withdrawn from a gravely ill two-year-old Jewish girl and that this act of mercy killing would be in her “best interests.”. Her parents, Manchester residents who objected to euthanizing their baby girl because their Jewish faith...
LotteryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Driver Wins Ohio’s $1M Vaccine Lottery Prize: ‘I’m Still Dreaming’

Ohio minted a new millionaire Wednesday, awarding $1 million to an Amazon delivery driver for getting the coronavirus vaccine in the state’s Vax-a-Million drawing. Jonathan Carlyle, a resident of Toledo, took home the prize, saying the lottery had inspired him to get vaccinated. He told ABC 13, “I actually missed [Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s] call. I was checking out from work, so I had to call him back. It’s overwhelming. I don’t know what to do. I’m still dreaming. I got a lot of bills to pay. So that’s the first thing that’s going to happen.” Carlyle, the lottery’s second winner—along with two students who received full-ride college scholarships—told the station he hopes to buy a house with the money. DeWine wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations, Jonathan! You just won a million dollars! Thank you for getting vaccinated!” More than 3.2 million residents signed up for this week’s drawing; Ohio will announce three more weeks of winners.
Brattleboro, VTPosted by
The Associated Press

Brattleboro lifts mask mandate on Friday

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — The town of Brattleboro is ending its pandemic-related mask mandate starting on Friday. The select board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to lift the mandate requiring masks inside establishments. Board member Jessica Gelter voted against the move, saying she had concerns about immunocompromised community members and children...