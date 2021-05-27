Accounting for all the pluses and minuses in food systems
The economic foundations of today’s food and agricultural systems continue to be dominated by a singular focus on productivity and increased yields. This has distorted what is valued in assessments of how food is produced, sourced, processed, traded, sold and eaten. Moreover, it has led to the mass production of commodity crops and the proliferation of unsustainable practices — such as clear cutting to expand production, intensive livestock production, environmental contamination through pesticide and fertilizer use, soil degradation and more. The way these practices are pushing up against planetary boundaries and undermining human, animal and ecological health inevitably threatens a business’s bottom line.www.greenbiz.com