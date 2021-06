New Castle County is home to dozens of beautiful state parks, with everything to discover from babbling brooks to ruins of the Industrial Revolution. One of the most underrated parks in the county is Delcastle Recreation Area, on the outskirts of Wilmington. The Delcastle Recreation Area is so much more than a golf course! Spend […] The post Delcastle Recreation Park Is A Hidden Gem In Delaware That Offers Plenty Of Fresh Air appeared first on Only In Your State.