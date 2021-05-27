Circular economy's role in decarbonizing heavy industry
The world must reach net-zero emissions by 2050 to avoid the worst effects of climate change. This is no easy feat, but one clear solution could lie in industry emissions. Globally, industry emissions are responsible for 27 percent of our CO2 emissions, second only to the power sector. Four materials are responsible for up to 60 percent of these industry emissions — steel, cement, chemicals and aluminum — reaching a total of 7.1 Gt CO2 per year.www.greenbiz.com