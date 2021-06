The full Microsoft Office experience can probably be best enjoyed on PCs, particularly Windows computers. It has greatly evolved since Microsoft 365, formerly Office 365, was introduced. But something that has evolved too is Microsoft Office for Android. It’s a surprisingly capable tool that allows you to edit and even draft up Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents on the go. While all three services (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel) were initially available as single apps for each, Microsoft not too long ago made the decision to merge all three into a one-size-fits-all app. Now, Microsoft Office for Android comes with an all-new, much-needed improvement: dark mode!