Solskjaer singles out Manchester United star as “the best player on the pitch” vs Villarreal

By Mark Brus
caughtoffside.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has singled out midfielder Scott McTominay for his superb performance in the Europa League final defeat against Villarreal. Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Metro, the Red Devils boss said he felt McTominay was the best player on the pitch in this big game, even though the Scotland international could not ultimately do enough to help the team bring the trophy home.

