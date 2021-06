Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for Euro 2020 on May 25 and Jadon Sancho has been busy making a strong case for his inclusion with his form at Borussia Dortmund. Sancho is vying for a place among England's creative options and has burst into goalscoring form in the second half of the season but given the abundance of attacking talent at Southgate's disposal, there is no guarantee he will be among the names selected this summer for his country.