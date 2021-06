The next player fans can dream about is the potential of Julio Jones coming to the Bay Area. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about Julio, as you’ll read below. “When I was making the transition to Ohio State, I was looking at a lot of outside zone,” Sermon said. “The 49ers were definitely one of the teams that I looked at. Just going through the progressions and the reads because I knew when I got to Ohio State we were going to run a lot of that.”