Manchester, NY

Man City Defender Describes 'Turmoil' at Man City In Aftermath of Defeats

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
 6 days ago
Kyle Walker, who joined from Tottenham in July 2017, has been key to Manchester City’s recent success under Pep Guardiola, with the England right-back having won 10 pieces of silverware, and having been part of the Blues’ Centurions and domestic quadruple campaigns.

Manchester City dropped points on a total of nine occasions across the 2020/2021 Premier League season, with five draws and six losses.

In an exclusive interview with Matt Law of The Telegraph, Walker has said that, “When we lose, it’s turmoil.”

Last season, Manchester City suffered nine defeats - a large number considering the Champions had only suffered six losses in the previous two years - losing just twice during the 2017/18 season.

As Kyle Walker revealed, “We don’t accept losing.”

Despite going on to be crowned Champions of England and potentially even Champions of Europe, Manchester City suffered their worst start to a campaign since 2008 - with just three wins from their opening eight Premier League matches.

When discussing the high standards which Pep Guardiola and his squad set themselves, Kyle Walker explained, “This club is incredible - when we lose, it’s turmoil. It’s the standards we set ourselves, we don’t accept losing."

"No-one likes losing. We set such high standards that when we don’t achieve those, it’s kind of like ‘oh right, we need a meeting’.”

