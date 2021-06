A trio of UF head coaches have signed contract extensions, according to public records made available by the University Athletic Association on Tuesday. Football coach Dan Mullen signed a three-year extension in May that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season. Additionally, his pay was increased by about $1.5 million per season. He will make more than $7.6 million each year, which makes him the third-highest paid coach in the SEC behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and LSU’s Ed Orgeron.