Brightline: Orlando to Tampa link ‘key’ to success of Florida rail project

By George Andreassi
veronews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrightline officials at a May 19 press conference came close to admitting they need a rail connection between Orlando and Tampa to make their Florida project a success. After years of extolling the great prospects for a Miami to Orlando high-speed rail line, Brightline’s top brass used the news conference to try to drum up political and community support for the expansion of the high-speed rail network to Tampa.

