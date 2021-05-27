Brightline: Orlando to Tampa link ‘key’ to success of Florida rail project
Brightline officials at a May 19 press conference came close to admitting they need a rail connection between Orlando and Tampa to make their Florida project a success. After years of extolling the great prospects for a Miami to Orlando high-speed rail line, Brightline’s top brass used the news conference to try to drum up political and community support for the expansion of the high-speed rail network to Tampa.veronews.com