VERO BEACH, FL, May 12, 2021 – Piper Aircraft ( www.piper.com ) is now offering Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) certification as a factory option on the Piper M500 and M600 turboprop aircraft. The RVSM STC was approved by AeroMech’s ( www.aeromechinc.com ) FAA STC ODA and previously only available post-production from selected avionics facilities. With this announcement, M500/M600 customers will now be able to operate in RVSM airspace on the delivery flight home utilizing the full aircraft performance envelope.