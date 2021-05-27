Cancel
MLB

Slumping Orioles look to stop 9-game slide against White Sox

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (17-32, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-20, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -235, Orioles +197; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last nine games.

The White Sox are 16-9 on their home turf. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Yoan Moncada leads the team with an OBP of .414.

The Orioles have gone 11-14 away from home. Baltimore’s lineup has 49 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads them with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 10 home runs and is batting .256.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 56 hits and has 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 1-9, .252 batting average, 8.14 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (ankle), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Ryan Mountcastle: (hand), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

