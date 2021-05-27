Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lopez expected to start for Miami against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (24-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-25, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Phillies +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to play the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 10-8 against teams from the NL East. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .273.

The Phillies are 12-15 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 50 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 10, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Ross Detwiler earned his first victory and Jon Berti went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami. Sam Coonrod registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 49 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Garrett Cooper: (oblique), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (ankle), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Scott Kingery
Person
Ross Detwiler
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Jeff Brigham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Miami Marlins#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#Jazz Chisholm Jr#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Miami-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers second. Luke Raley grounds out to shallow right field to Garrett Cooper. Sheldon Neuse doubles to deep right center field. Austin Barnes doubles to deep left field. Sheldon Neuse scores. Alex Vesia strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts singles to left center field. Austin Barnes scores. Max Muncy flies out to right field to Adam Duvall.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins activate infielder Jazz Chisholm from injured list

The Marlins are reinstating infielder Jazz Chisholm from the injured list in advance of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald was among those to note. Chisholm is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff on Sunday. Reliever Braxton Garrett is being optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Duvall batting cleanup for Marlins Sunday

Adam Duvall will start in right field for the Miami Marlins in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duvall will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday while Garrett Cooper switches to first base and Jesus Aguilar takes the game off. Duvall has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Roughed up in loss

Lopez (0-3) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three. The right-hander entered the contest having given up just one earned run over his previous 24 innings, but he was unable to maintain the momentum against Arizona. Most of the damage against Lopez was done in the fifth inning, when he allowed five baserunners and got his only out via a sacrifice fly. Lopez ended up being charged with five runs in the frame, pushing his season ERA up to 3.07. That's a solid mark in spite of Lopez's 0-3 record, and he has thus far produced six strong starts versus two clunkers. Lopez's next outing is likely to come this weekend on the road against the Dodgers.
MLBnumberfire.com

Sandy Leon not listed in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Sandy Leon was not listed in the Miami Marlins' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Leon will take it easy on Sunday while Chad Wallach makes a start at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Leon to make 168 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
Chicago, ILBleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, May 17

.. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a Cubs-centric look at baseball’s past. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along as we review select snapshots from the big picture of Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball history. Today in baseball history:. 1893...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBRealGM

Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura Have Confrontation In Loss

Television cameras caught a dugout confrontation between Joe Girardi and Jean Segura during the Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Segura committed two errors at second base in the game. "That's a bench conversation, meant for the bench," said Girardi, who was asked about a half-dozen...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Marlins look for better performance at plate vs. D-backs

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly isn't happy with his team right now. The Marlins, who play the host Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Tuesday night, are not working at-bats hard enough, according to Mattingly. It's viewed as a major reason for their three-game losing streak. The Marlins lost 5-2 in...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 11, Marlins 3: It’s Good to Be Home

First off, a bit of a public service announcement: sorry this recap is going up late. It’s not our fault. The Snakepit, and the Gameday Thread, and SBNation as a whole, crapped out around 9:15pm AZ time, about twenty minutes before the game ended. It was a pity, too, because it had not only been a good game but a lovely and lively GDT up to that point, when it was tragically cut short. I really wanted to write this one up and then go to bed relatively early, because I spent last night trying to sleep on airport departure lounge chairs at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and so I’m tired. But I will do my best to wait until the ‘Pit is back up, and post this all before finally sleeping, because I’m virtuous and I’m mighty and this is what I get paid the big bucks to do. Oh, wait....
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2: The last few healthy guys struggle to score

— The Dodgers put two on against Pablo Lopez in the first, with singles by Max Muncy and Matt Beaty, but a fly out by Gavin Lux ended the early scoring threat. Thankfully the bottom of the order cashed in a few in the 2nd against Lopez, with Sheldon Neuse getting it started by smoking a ball to right-center for a double. Austin Barnes followed with a double of his own three pitches later, sending a changeup off the wall to score Neuse.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Hold Off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall goes up to the plate for the Miami Marlins with the same plan every time. “I want the ball to feel like it was shot out of a cannon when it leaves my bat,” he said. Although Duvall admits he doesn’t usually succeed, he...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Minor-league week in review: No. 1 pick Mick Abel fires best outing to date

The second week of the minor-league season is in the books, and Philadelphia Phillies affiliates are already sitting in very different positions at each level. The Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs are 7-5, the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils are 2-10, the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws are 4-8 and the Low-A Clearwater Threshers have a 6-6 record heading into the second Monday off day of the year. Each team saw notable performances, some good and some bad, from their prospects in the most recent set of six-game series.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#407Miami Marlins#408Los Angeles Dodgers

The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers close the curtains on their three-game weekend tilt in Sunday’s interleague action. After a shaky start to the season, the Dodgers are still trying to find that magic that lifted them to a World Series title last season. Meanwhile, the Marlins will face an uphill battle at Dodger Stadium with a losing road record. Pablo Lopez is expected to get the nod as the starter for the Marlins opposite of a pitcher that has not been named for the Dodgers.
MLBfishstripes.com

MIA 3, LA 2: Duvall Dinger the Difference as López Secures 1st Win

Hoping to avoid the sweep at the hands of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Marlins turned to Pablo López, the right-hander still searching for his first win of the season. Early on, though, it appeared the momentum the Dodgers had in the first two games of...