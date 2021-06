The front-month futures price of Asia LNG (JKM) surged to a record high of just under $20 per mBtu in early January, before falling to around $6 by the end of February. Prices then started to rise again in April and are currently trading at a little under $10 per mBtu. This latest rise seems to have been driven by a rebuilding of stocks, which should run its course over the coming months. That said, the outlook for spot Asia LNG prices further ahead remains bright, Kieran Clancy, Assistant Commodities Economist at Capital Economics, reports.